NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Astronauts to Discuss Mission, Splashdown

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts will answer questions about their International Space Station mission during a post-landing news conference at 9:15 a.m. EST Monday, Nov. 15. The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Crew-2 astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), will participate in the first media event after their splashdown.

Reporters who wish to participate must RSVP to the newsroom at the Johnson Space Center in Houston at jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov or 281-483-5111 no later than 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15. To ask questions, reporters must dial into the news conference no later than 9 a.m. Those following the briefing on social media may ask questions using the hashtag #AskNASA.

Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide, and Pesquet returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour at 10:33 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, off the coast of Florida. After returning to shore, the astronauts flew back to Houston, where they were greeted by their families and colleagues.

Crew-2 astronauts traveled 84,653,119 miles during their 199 days in orbit (198 of which were spent aboard the International Space Station). They completed 3,194 orbits around Earth. During their mission aboard the orbiting laboratory, the Crew-2 astronauts conducted hundreds of experiments ranging from growing chile peppers and cotton to tracking microbes and studying tardigrades, tiny animals also called "water bears."

The crew tested new technologies in robotics and augmented reality, and captured imagery of Earth to support research of our changing home planet. They also completed several spacewalks to upgrade the station's solar arrays and saw various crew and cargo spacecraft arrive and depart.

This was the second flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft flown as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, which worked with the U.S. aerospace industry to return launches with astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.

