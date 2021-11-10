Cariuma: The First Skate Shoe Brand Ever to Be B-corp Certified

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariuma, the conscious shoe brand, is officially a Best for the World™ B-Corp Certified brand, making them the first-ever skateboarding shoe company to hold the certification. The B-corp certification is in recognition of Cariuma's exemplary environmental performance beyond commercial metrics, ranking the brand based on work with the environment, workers, business model, and more. To be certified, companies must complete an Impact Assessment, which evaluates how their operations and business model impact their workers, community, environment, and customers.

"Becoming a B Corp has been a goal for Cariuma since day 1, a natural fit with our mission to spread positivity and reshape our industry through the best sustainable products and ethical practices while recovering and restoring the environment." David Python Co-Founder

Cariuma scored highest in the categories of Environment, Workers and Governance, and Customers and Community, validating the brand's mission to create better products and fully support the people working within the brand. This achievement also shines a light on the incredible work Cariuma is doing in the Brazilian rainforest, for every pair of shoes sold two trees are planted, positively impacting local communities including indigenous people.

This accomplishment being the first skateboarding shoe brand to reach this point means so much to our co-founders, Fernando Porto and David Python. Raised steps from the beach in Brazil, skateboarding has been a part of Co-Founder Fernando's life since he was a child with a plethora of injuries to prove it. They started Cariuma in May of 2018 with a clear vision; to create a sustainable brand that skateboarders and surfers would want to wear in the streets, to the beach, and beyond. In its third year, the brand is now bringing its presence to skate shops internationally, bringing our sustainable, ethical values to more skaters through their local communities. Cariuma plans to use this growth for good and try to impact more and more people with their positivity and kindness around the world.

"We are so excited to be bringing a conscious and positive mindset with more sustainable and ethical practices into the skate space for maybe the first time. As someone who started skating at 9 years old, I am immeasurably proud to be able to show other skaters it can be cool to care, and that by nurturing our planet and one another, we can create truly meaningful change" Fernando Porto, Co-Founder

Our Skate team is incredibly unique as our riders were all picked due to their commitment to creating a better world for everyone to skate and live in. Team Cariuma took silver and bronze at the first-ever Olympic Skate competition in Tokyo with Kelvin Hoefler (Brazil) taking Silver and Jagger Eaton (US) taking Bronze staking their claim to the skate throne and quickly becoming the most buzzed-about skate brand in the world and now the first-ever B-Corp with Olympic medalists.

CARIUMA is a B-Corp Certified conscious sneaker company founded by Fernando Porto & David Python, two prominent industry execs who put people at the center of their mission. The two bonded over their shared values of wellness-balanced employment being at the root of sustainable business practices and the passion for boardsports. After defecting from their high-status, corporate footwear roles, they decided that sustainability needed to come second only to the quality of life for every person that works around them. They felt they had a responsibility to take a stance against the wasteful practices inherent in fast fashion and that it was vital to reinvent the sneaker game. Even with all of the progress that had been made regarding sustainability and comfort, the old-school brands that they'd previously worked for were, alternately, delivering low-quality, low-comfort sneakers that still dominated the market in an unsustainable way. Enter, CARIUMA. CARIUMA delivers future classics crafted for all-day, everyday comfort as well as longevity and an increased lifespan. CARIUMA works exclusively with ethical factories and sources only natural and recycled premium materials. All shipping impact is offset to become carbon neutral and their single-box shipping method is crafted with recycled and 100% recyclable materials. Plus, for every pair of sneakers sold, the brand plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest to directly aid reforestation and endangered species habitats.

