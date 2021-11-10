Announcing the Opening of Esmé Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Hospitality proudly unveils Esmé, a new boutique hotel located along Miami Beach's charming pedestrian plaza, Española Way. The Spanish-Mediterranean revival property was originally known as the "Spanish Village" when it opened in 1927 and was built as a bohemian artist's colony. After a five-year renovation, Esmé, comprised of 145 guest rooms and five original food and beverage concepts across a series of eight buildings, offers a chic Miami Beach escape that honors the street's original village vision.

"We are extremely excited to open Esmé's doors to Miami, so our guests can experience just how unique and special this hotel is," says James Stuart, Director of Infinity Hospitality. "To reimagine and design a property like this from top to bottom, and to watch it come to life; I could not be prouder of our team and all that they've done to make this project a reality."

Collaborating closely with Infinity during the property's renovation, Jessica Schuster Design has created a whimsical and captivating backdrop for the Esmé experience. Playing with an artful combination of jewel tones, textured mahogany, and gold accents, Schuster's vision takes guests on a journey through her modern interpretation of classic design elements. Esmé's rooms and suites offer the thrill of being ushered into a world filled with rich rose and emerald colors, and the velvety light of the Mediterranean filtered through a Miami lens. With nods to the joyous decadence of days past, every detail has been carefully chosen, from the luxe Bellino linens and Grown Alchemist bath amenities, to custom designed furnishings and finishes.

Each of the buildings within the Esmé village are connected by intimate paseos that hum with the vibrance and energy of Miami Beach's newest restaurants and bars.

Infinity enlisted Miami-based Lost Boy & Co. co-founder Chris Hudnall and acclaimed chef Fabian DiPaolo to oversee the food and beverage program for Esmé, resulting in El Salón, Bar Pintxo, and The Roof at Esmé, three of five dynamic concepts in the hotel that infuse both Spanish and Latin influences with a little swagger.

After passing through the hotel's lobby and stepping into the paseos, guests discover El Salón, a unique cocktail bar that exclusively features proprietary blends of base spirits. With a culinary approach, the Esmé bar team have created recipe blends focusing purely on flavor profile rather than brand, elevating the cocktail experience to new heights. Chef DiPaolo has also created an inspired menu of small plates that celebrates the Latin diversity of Miami, with Argentinian empanadas, Cuban medianoche sliders, and Venezuelan arepas.

Further down the paseo, Bar Pintxo offers a modern interpretation of a Spanish pintxo bar, offering a rotating array of snacks to be enjoyed with Spanish beer and wine. Casual and fun, the pub-style concept serves bites such as Pulpo Pinchose (octopus with smoked paprika) and Gilda (anchovy, pickled pepper and olive) alongside Estrella Damm beer, fizzy Txakoli wines, and Basque Cider. The space will feature weekly activations of local artists, musicians, and chef collaborations.

The Roof at Esmé connects four of the Village's rooftops to create a deck that features a bar and restaurant, a pool, cabanas, and a wellness space. In the daytime, guests may take a yoga class, or lounge by the pool while sampling a selection of hand-crafted Sangrias. In the evening, The Roof is the quintessential rooftop dining experience featuring Chef DiPaolo's market-driven Modern Latin cuisine. As the night progresses, guests enjoy music under the moonlit sky with a selection of large format cocktails called Spirited Jugs of reimagined classics like the French 75 and Sparkling Paloma.

To punctuate the Esmé village, Casa Matanza is a standalone building accessed via a tunnel through the paseos that delivers guests to the more mysterious side of the street at Drexel Avenue. Rich with culture and history, the building features a darker, more vivid color palette in its guest rooms. It is also home to The Drexel, a new coastal Mediterranean restaurant from the team behind Miami's acclaimed Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and Tropezón, an Andalusian style kitchen & gin bar from Lost Boy & Co.

Esmé Miami Beach is located at 1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

