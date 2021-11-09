Sylogist Adds Experienced VP, Talent & Engagement to Facilitate Growth

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Tracy Harder, a human capital professional with extensive experience in technology ventures, is joining the Company, as Vice President, Talent & Engagement of its principal operating subsidiary, Sylogist USA. Ms. Harder will assume her duties in early December, 2021, joining the leadership team of Sylogist, reporting to Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO.

Mr. Wood stated: "Tracy is a high-level executive, who excels at partnering with leadership teams to drive talent and engagement strategies and align those strategies with the overall business objectives and value creation. Importantly for Sylogist, with its dispersed workforce, she is skilled in managing a decentralized employee experience for companies with footprints in the US, Canada and abroad.

"Having had the pleasure of working with Tracy previously, I know she is another cornerstone addition to the leadership team; with the experience necessary to help us scale Sylogist in the near term and beyond. I'm very excited to have her join the Company."

Ms. Harder joins Sylogist from Arsenal Capital Partners, a NY-based private equity firm, where she served as Vice President, Human Capital. She has extensive experience in multi-site operations, acquisition diligence & integration, talent recruitment, compensation & benefits, and organizational leadership. She holds an MA and BA, in Organizational Development and Corporate Communication, from Western Kentucky University, and her PHR (Professional Human Resources) Certification.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow our public sector customers to carry out their missions. It serves over 1,700 customers globally, including all levels of government, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. The Company has a strong balance sheet, industry-leading profitability, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions. The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com .

