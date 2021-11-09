Stellar Cyber's Open XDR strengthens security operations for Barracuda users Tight integration with Barracuda solutions extends value to customers with single platform to collect, detect, correlate, and respond

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Cyber, the innovators of Open XDR and the leading next-gen security operations platform, announced today that it has integrated its industry-leading security platform with Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, Barracuda Web Application Firewall, and Barracuda Total Email Protection, bringing enhanced visibility, automated incident correlation, threat hunting, and remediation to managed security service provider (MSSP) customers and prospects.

"Our customers know that Barracuda delivers best-of-class email, network, and web application security solutions. When it comes to defending against today's sophisticated cyber threats like ransomware and data breaches, they are looking for full visibility and automation," said Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda Networks. "We already offer Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR optimized for our MSP customers. This new integration with Stellar Cyber gives our enterprise customers a holistic view of their infrastructure and the capabilities to coordinate incident response to attacks in real time."

The Stellar Cyber platform incorporates the XDR Kill Chain™ and AI-driven correlation of detections and alerts into automatically generated incidents in an easy-to-use dashboard with visibility across the entire attack surface, so analysts know exactly what and how to investigate. In addition, Stellar Cyber's built-in multi-tenant features make it easier than ever for Barracuda's MSSP partners to provide SOC-as-a-service offerings to their end-user clients.

"The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform brings additional value to existing Barracuda product investments by ingesting their logs, enriching the captured data, analyzing that data for threats, and then automatically remediating attacks through the firewall as well as other systems," said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst at ZK Research. "It's great to see this level of integration to protect customers."

"By integrating our Open XDR AI-powered cybersecurity platform with Barracuda's popular solutions, we deliver a new level of visibility and SOC capabilities, such as correlated threat analysis, threat hunting, and automated remediation, to Barracuda customers," said Paul Jespersen, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Stellar Cyber. "Our purpose-built platform collects and ingests data from all existing security tools and presents a single dashboard that clearly identifies and prioritizes security threats, all the way from individual alerts to sophisticated incidents or attack stories, in a way that maximizes efficiency in SOC operations."

Using ransomware protection as an example, customer benefits of the integration include:

Barracuda Total Email Protection signals and alerts will be available in Stellar Cyber to provide visibility into phishing and brand-hijacking attacks designed to harvest credentials.

In an event where a phishing link is clicked, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall stops the traffic to the attacker's site and flags the target for all other attempts.

Network and application infrastructure are constantly bombarded with intrusion and access attempts, especially with stolen credentials. Provided with signals from Barracuda CloudGen Firewall and Barracuda Web Application Firewall, these attempts will be immediately flagged and prevented.

Barracuda is working on deeper and broader integrations with Open XDR platforms like Stellar Cyber. Barracuda customers will be able to stop ransomware more efficiently and get ahead of attackers using credential theft and account takeover in email security and prevent further penetration.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them – in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US and other countries. SKOUT Cybersecurity and the SKOUT logo are registered trademarks of SKOUT Cybersecurity Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates in the US and other countries.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai

