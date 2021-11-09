OKY Announces Expansion of Services in Argentina

With more than 116 brands added to OKY's marketplace in Argentina, the platform is positioned to help Argentines digitize their cash and integrate into the digital market

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKY, a cross-border e-commerce fintech platform, announced today it is expanding its operations to Argentina, providing immigrants access to more than 115 brands. With this expansion, OKY begins operations in the second largest economy in South America. Argentina is the sixth country in the region to join the OKY marketplace.

Expanding operations in Argentina has been a goal for OKY since its inception as it has close to a million immigrants abroad who will be able to use OKY's platform to send gifts to their loved ones at home. To date, OKY is available in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and now Argentina.

"In Argentina, the number of consumers that operate digitally exceeds 27 million people. The growth in number of users adopting digital platforms became evident during the pandemic as people were forced to resort to digital alternatives. With OKY, now anyone from Argentina living abroad will be able to participate and benefit from the digital marketplace enabled by our APP, closing the gap to share gifts and experiences with their loved ones back home", explains Víctor Unda, CEO of OKY.

OKY is the only Fintech platform designed to enable cross-border e-commerce activities. Through OKY, users can send prepaid gifts directly to their relatives in their country of origin to make purchases in stores and participating businesses.

To use OKY, the user must simply download the application, select from the participating brands available in Argentina - which includes Supermercados Día, Vital, Fravega, Despegar, and several restaurant chains, fashion brands, gift stores and household brands -, choose the prepaid gift and share it with their loved ones.

ABOUT OKY

OKY was founded in the summer of 2020 by and for immigrants, to promote financial inclusion among underserved communities and help them overcome, through the use of technology, the financial barriers they must face. OKY achieves this by allowing users to conduct e-commerce transactions without the support of financial institutions, which often prevents the immigrant community from achieving financial stability. Today, OKY users in the United States and other countries have access to the Central American region market, including retail service providers in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico. For more information, visit the OKY website, https://okyapp.com/

