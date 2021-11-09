Integrative Support Services Concepts, Inc. announces the latest innovation in safe UV disinfection, the Safety Flex Disinfectant Sanitizer "Six for Ten"

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrative Support Services Concepts, Inc. is pleased to announce Safety Flex Disinfectant Sanitizers, a new line of products that can be used to sanitize and disinfect but without all the potential harm that is commonly associated with other UV-light sources.

"Six for Ten"

Place your hands six inches below the unit for ten seconds to sanitize your hands

The Safety Flex line features Ushio's Care222™ Filtered Far-UVC light module. While one safety recommendation is not to look directly into the light module, the Care222 light module utilizes a proprietary band-pass filter which only emits a beam of 222nm Far-UVC light. This breakthrough technology wavelength of UV light poses minimal health risk when exposed to human skin and eyes, unlike other commonly used UV-light sources. So the Safety Flex line can be used within close proximity to safely sanitize your hands.

Also, this UV technology allows all the chemical-free benefits of highly-effective UV sanitization without the normal worries and the burdensome precautions previously associated with UV light.

Contact Integrative Support Services Concepts, Inc. to learn more about the exciting Safety Flex line of products. Phone: (717) 740-3629.

Contact Information:

Integrative Support Services Concepts, Inc.

203 Eisenhower Blvd.

Lancaster, PA 17603, USA

Phone: 717-740-3629

thompsj01@comcast.net

