Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Baton Rouge this winter, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Baton Rouge will be located at 9618 Arline Highway.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Baton Rouge will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a training area with indoor turf, a group fitness studio, cycle studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Crunch Fitness Baton Rouge is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC. Headquartered in Orlando, FL. Fitness Ventures was acquired by Prospect Hill Growth Partners, L.P., a private equity firm focused on operational value creation in middle-market growth companies, in 2020. Fitness Ventures is one of the fastest growing franchisees in the Crunch Fitness system. Founded in 2016, the Company currently owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations throughout the United States.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Baton Rouge. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said CEO Brian Hibbard. "This will be the largest gym in Baton Rouge, and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates.

Crunch will begin preselling memberships in early December. Memberships will start at just $9.99 a month, and the first 500 signups will be able to enroll for $1, along with receiving a free month, complimentary swag and more. For more information, prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/BatonRouge.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

