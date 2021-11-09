Codagenix to Present Promising Preclinical Data for Oncolytic Virus Therapeutic CodaLytic™ at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting Novel immunotherapeutic virus shows early promise in the fight against breast cancer, inducing changes in tumor microenvironment and stimulating anti-tumor immune responses

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix, Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company pioneering a novel platform for vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, today announced they will present data indicating preclinical efficacy of CodaLytic™, its first rationally attenuated oncolytic virus immunotherapy, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, held both virtually and in person November 10-14, 2021.

Codagenix logo (PRNewsfoto/Codagenix, Inc.)

"These data demonstrate the promise of CodaLytic as a novel oncolytic virus immunotherapy capable of hindering tumor clearance, immune stimulation, and inducing an anti-tumor immune response to protect against metastasis. The advent of this new, rapidly expanding vertical at Codagenix underscores the enormous utility and adaptability of our codon deoptimization platform," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codagenix. "We are excited to advance CodaLytic as a lead candidate that overcomes many of the latent challenges of first-generation oncolytic virus therapeutics and broaden our patient impact."

CodaLytic is a safe, genetically stable oncolytic virus developed through introduction of more than 600 silent mutations across key genes of the influenza virus strain A/California/07/2009 using Codagenix's codon deoptimization platform. In a murine model of triple-negative breast cancer, CodaLytic increased survival rates significantly, inducing a dose-dependent inhibition of tumor growth, with complete tumor clearance of 67% at the projected human therapeutic dose. Furthermore, upon secondary exposure of the animals to the cancer, long-term survivors exhibited significant reduction in growth formation, suggesting durability of anti-tumor immune response following treatment with CodaLytic. In conjunction with the outcomes of additional IND-enabling studies, these results indicate the potential of CodaLytic for use as an effective oncolytic virus immunotherapy either as monotherapy or in combination with other anti-cancer therapeutic modalities.

"Our codon deoptimization platform enables us to fine tune our oncolytic virus therapeutics to achieve the optimal balance of safety and potent immune stimulation, eliminating the need for transgene insertion," said Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D., Executive Vice President for Oncology at Codagenix. "Our experience with CodaLytic serves as proof of concept that Codagenix's innovative platform enables us to efficiently design and develop cancer virotherapies that harness the natural immunostimulatory capacity of viruses, amplified through modified genetic sequences." Dr. Kaufmann's presentation of their novel deoptimization approach earned Codagenix a finalist spot at the Innovation Showcase at the Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit last month.

The poster presentation can be accessed in person from 7:30 AM – 8:30 PM ET on November 12 or online by registered attendees November 12, 2021 – January 9, 2022. Presentation information is as follows:

Title: CodaLytic™, a novel codon-pair deoptimized influenza virus creates an immune-stimulatory tumor microenvironment leading to monotherapy efficacy in a preclinical model of breast cancer

Presenting Author: Johanna K. Kaufmann, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 747

Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators

About Codagenix, Inc.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to building the world's most agile, adaptable and powerful vaccine platform, protecting us from threats and incurable diseases today and for generations to come. The company's breakthrough platform brings together novel codon deoptimization technology with a proven live-attenuated vaccine approach to prevent viral infections and treat solid tumors. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University, and is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital, and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

