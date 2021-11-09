Branch Reinvents Deferred Deep Linking with Launch of NativeLink™; Provides Users with Uninterrupted Mobile Links and Marketers with Mobile Attribution Data in iOS 15

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch ( branch.io ), the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, has launched NativeLink™, a new product that alleviates the deferred deep linking issues associated with the launch of Private Relay in iOS 15. Specifically, Private Relay blocks the IP address of iCloud+ customers causing broken deep links for users and loss of attribution data for owned and earned marketing channels.

NativeLink bridges the gap created by Private Relay with an on-device deferred deep linking solution that does not require an IP address or use of probabilistic matching. It works by utilizing the native copy and paste functionality already built into the iPhone. In addition, NativeLink is opt-in by default so individual users are given full control of their privacy.

"With NativeLink, our goal is to ensure a privacy-first solution for deferred deep linking that is built for the future and can solve the needs of users and brands in a rapidly changing mobile world," said Alex Austin, CEO, Branch. "We think NativeLink delivers on that goal, removing the need for probabilistic techniques and increasing user privacy while delivering a great user experience."

NativeLink benefits include:

Delivering users complete control over their deep linking experience, including the ability to opt out. Enabling brands to increase user privacy by not requiring any personally identifiable information. Providing brands with guaranteed attribution without the need for probabilistic methodologies.

NativeLink is available now at no additional cost for all Branch customers. To learn more about NativeLink visit here or check out the walkthrough video .

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and has been selected by over 75,000 apps since 2014 — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more.

