Artist Sasha Ferré Revisits H By Hine!

JARNAC, France, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- French artist Sasha Ferré won the Royal College of Art's 2020 Hine Painting Prize, and has thus embarked on a mission to create an exclusive gift box for H by Hine, its impetuous VSOP. Available from November, this original variation combines a range of inspirations, coming together as an exquisite gift to enjoy this festive season.

Sasha Ferré is a visual artist working and living between London and Paris. She graduated with a Masters in Painting from London's Royal College of Art in 2020. Her paintings on unstretched canvases come from a process-focused view of the living world, informed by her interest in ecology, the philosophy of biology and, especially, its ontological process.

For the 2021 edition of the H by Hine presentation case, Sasha created this poetic work named "Le bruissement de Tellus". Planet earth, metamorphoses and fluidity are at the centre of her work and make for a beautiful gift box that reflects H by Hine's liveliness and unconventional character, promising a cognac experience that leads the taster off the beaten path (https://we.tl/t-x8xCzu3lTl) .

Sasha has exhibited in the US and Europe. For further information: www.sashaferre.com.

Hine Painting Prize: Hine supports emerging contemporary artists

Launched in 2011, the annual Hine Painting Prize is awarded to a young artist studying at the Royal College of Art, one of Britain's leading art schools. The winning paintings are added to the House's art collection. Each in their own way, the paintings tell the story of the relationship between humans and nature in its many guises, whether tamed or idyllic, steeped in nostalgia or troubling. This theme relates back to the visceral ties that bind the House of Hine to the natural elements, and the way in which the soil, plant life and climate determine the quality of each cognac.

Through this prize and the collaborative H by Hine adventure that has been unfolding between the House and the prize-winners since 2016, Hine is able to uphold its creative sensibilities and forge its own artistic network. The relationships it forms with these stars of the art world are built to last. In 2016, for example, the prize's inaugural winner, James Viscardi, designed an incredible label and case for a Hine 1916 vintage that was sold at the La Part des Anges charity auction.

