Water Street Tampa, One of the Country's Largest Mixed-Use Developments, Announces WiredScore Platinum Status at New Office Tower Tenants Enjoy Best-in-Class Digital Connectivity Powered by the Nation's Most Advanced Wired and Wireless Network

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Tampa – one of the largest mixed-use real estate developments under construction in the United States, transforming 56 contiguous acres along the Tampa waterfront – announced today the WiredScore Platinum certification of its first office tower, Thousand & One, which opened this past summer. Platinum is the highest-level designation accredited by WiredScore, a certification system that rates the quality and resilience of digital infrastructure in buildings. Thousand & One is the first office building in the Tampa region to achieve Platinum status, a significant milestone aligned with Water Street Tampa's commitment to furthering technology in Tampa and beyond.

Thousand & One, a new trophy office tower in Water Street Tampa, is the first office building in the Tampa region to achieve WiredScore Platinum certification. Image credit: Seamus Payne

As a part of the certification, Thousand & One received high marks for features like its universal communication chambers, telecommunication intakes, building-wide wireless network and generator space. The designation guarantees to tenants that these digital capabilities, as well as the building's digital network, are reliable for business operations. It also grants tenants complimentary access to WiredScore Connect, an exclusive concierge service that assists with everything from setting up internet to troubleshooting problems.

Reaching Platinum status solidifies Thousand & One's position as the premier trophy office tower in Tampa. The building is a key component of Water Street Tampa's walkable, all-encompassing lifestyle, where everyday necessities and sought-after amenities are within a few-blocks radius, creating a highly anticipated 15-minute city experience.

"An office building as ambitious and forward thinking as Thousand & One needs a highly sophisticated technology infrastructure," said Lee Schaffler, Chief Portfolio Officer at Strategic Property Partners, LLC ("SPP"), the Tampa-based real estate firm developing Water Street Tampa. "In an increasingly tech-driven economy where businesses rely on a strong and secure network in order to thrive, we are proud to achieve Platinum status at Thousand & One, and offer workplaces that are recognized for their digital performance."

The digital infrastructure at Thousand & One, and throughout the Water Street Tampa neighborhood, was developed in partnership with GigaMonster Networks ("GigaMonster"), one of the nation's leading fiber-based network providers, to provide unprecedented digital connectivity to tenants, residents and all guests who visit the nine-million-square-foot development. The high-speed wired and wireless network is one of the most advanced in the country, and ensures that users can navigate the district with a seamless digital connection.

The infrastructure includes GigaMonster's industry-leading Universal Access Network ("UAN"), which provides the capacity to handle increasingly large amounts of bandwidth and IP-based applications. For tenants at Thousand & One, for example, this technology will empower the deployment of today's and tomorrow's future smart building technologies and enable secure network roaming throughout Thousand & One and Water Street Tampa. GigaMonster also collaborated with Water Street Tampa's technology innovation partner, White Space, to create this standard-setting network platform.

"Thousand & One is precisely the outcome we set out to achieve in defining the master technology plan for Water Street Tampa," states Mike Smith, President and CEO of WhiteSpace, "and ensures that what has been designed will benefit the entire district."

"The digital experience at Water Street Tampa is setting a precedent for communities all over the world," said Bill Dodd, co-founder and CEO of GigaMonster. "At Thousand & One, we've created a real office of the future. The tower features 5G WiFi within the workspaces, common areas and amenity spaces, telecommunications optimization, power provisions and much more."

With a strong digital network and attractive design featuring elements such as ample indoor-outdoor space, Thousand & One has already lured several high-profile tenants, including ReliaQuest, the leader in Open XDR-as-a-Service, RSM, a global accounting firm, Suffolk Construction, one of the nation's leading construction firms, and Sila Realty Trust Inc., a Tampa-based real estate investment trust. The tower continues to attract companies from a wide range of sectors, from technology to business, not only for its best-in-class digital network, but also for its unique wellness offerings.

In addition to achieving WiredScore Platinum status, Thousand & One anticipates receiving WELL Core and Shell certification by the International WELL Building Institute, which designated Water Street Tampa as the first pre-certified WELL Community in the world. WELL™ designation reflects a building or community's commitment to promoting well-being for residents, tenants and visitors through specific science-backed design and policy strategies based on principles of light, air, water, nourishment, movement, materials, mind and community. At Thousand & One, WELL™ features include floor-to-ceiling windows with water-facing views, flexible floor plans with lushly landscaped terraces offering access to the outdoors, ample natural light and top-of-the-line air ventilation. Encouraging collaboration, community and personal development, the building is also home to a town-hall-style gathering space, an open-air conference space and an employee fitness center.

The digital infrastructure at Thousand & One and Water Street Tampa is just one of the many ways that SPP is enhancing the public realm. As a part of Phase One, the development will also open neighborhood-serving retail, attractions, green spaces and interactive art installations throughout its public thoroughfares, in addition to over nine million square feet of new commercial, residential, hospitality, entertainment, cultural and educational spaces.

