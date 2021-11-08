USAble Life Appoints Steve Valenti As Chief Revenue Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAble Life, a leader in the field of ancillary insurance, today announced the appointment of Steve Valenti as chief revenue officer.

Steve Valenti, USAble Life Chief Revenue Officer

In this role, Steve will be responsible for providing leadership in driving more than $130 million in annual sales, emphasizing increasing penetration of all the company's products throughout the USAble Life distribution and sales channels, including partner Blue Cross Blue Shield business. Steve will also oversee the Supplemental, Life, Disability (SLD), and Dental sales for group and individual products.

Steve brings over 38 years of sales experience and account development with a deep knowledge of SLD products, markets, and selling in conjunction with Blue plans. Before coming to USAble Life, Steve was vice president, specialty distribution, with Anthem in Ohio. While at Anthem, he was responsible for sales, persistency, net growth, operating gain, and recruiting for all segments, including small group, large group, and national accounts with ancillary and supplemental products.

Steve has also contributed to successful businesses as a regional sales manager, Assurant; national head of sales, specialty products, Aetna; chief operations officer, Havensure; and two decades of success and increasing responsibility at Unum.

Steve received his Bachelor of Arts and Sciences from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. He has served on the board of directors for the Team Cincinnati Soccer Club and as chair of the LIMRA 2008 annual benefits conference.

About USAble Life

Headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., USAble Life provides best-in-class ancillary insurance solutions (dental, supplemental, life, and disability products) that align and integrate with health plan offerings.

Uniquely owned by a joint venture of independent Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® plans, USAble Life employs almost 480 people with additional offices in Jacksonville, Fla., and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble Life products are licensed to sell in 49 states and the District of Columbia. USAble Life maintains an "A" excellent rating from A.M. Best. For more information, please visit usablelife.com.

