IGT Appoints Gil Rotem as President of iGaming

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) ("IGT") today announced that it has appointed Gil Rotem as President of iGaming, effective immediately. Reporting to Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting, Rotem is responsible for ensuring the ongoing development and global expansion of the IGT PlayCasino business, which includes iGaming, poker and bingo.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"The IGT PlayCasino business continues to grow at a rapid pace, and it offers many of the gaming industry's highest-performing and most-recognized game titles. We expect continued double-digit growth from IGT PlayCasino, and Gil Rotem's vision and experience can help us remain well-positioned for continued leadership in iGaming, poker and bingo," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting.

Rotem brings nearly two decades of relevant experience to his new role. He previously held senior positions with 888.com and bet365 where he was responsible for strategic board level planning and operations as well as delivering high growth and product optimization improvements. Rotem most recently worked as an independent consultant for an online sports betting company where he led the development and delivery of dozens of exclusive titles for the organization's proprietary games and jackpot platform.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to join Enrico Drago in leading the IGT PlayCasino team and representing the gaming industry's most exciting portfolio of iGaming, poker and bingo content," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "During this period of global transformation in the gaming industry, IGT PlayCasino has delivered outstanding results. I look forward to helping propel future growth with IGT PlayCasino as IGT demonstrates the value and promise of its newly established Digital & Betting segment to customers and shareholders."

