Hi Marley Logs One Million Users On Its Text Messaging Communications Platform

Five of the Top 10 J.D. Power Award Winners Partner with Boston-based Startup to Improve Claims Experience for Policyholders

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced more than one million policyholders have used the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud communications platform to quickly and easily text with their providers about claims. The milestone underscores the need for insurers to offer policyholders modern, frictionless solutions for communications and expedited claims resolution that fit into their lives.

"We are now able to leverage the data from over 1 million unique claims and thousands of insurance professionals to innovate our solutions," said Mike Greene, Co-Founder and CEO, Hi Marley. "Our detailed analytics provide conversational insights that drive better outcomes, better policyholder experience and better employee engagement. I am proud of the impact we've made so far and excited about the value this data will unlock for the future of our industry."

According to J.D. Power , "Claims that can be processed via a low-touch experience in which the entire process from first notice of loss to a direct repair shop resulted in the highest levels of satisfaction [915 of 1000] in the study." Hi Marley set out to improve the claims experience by simplifying communication between carriers and policyholders. Now with 1 million claims processed on our platform, our insurance customers have achieved 4.6 of a possible 5.0 policyholder satisfaction.

The one million user milestone adds momentum to what has been a tremendous year for Hi Marley, which has seen platform engagement grow by more than 3X. Events such as the pandemic, an increase in insurance providers and modern technologies have combined to push the insurance industry to innovate faster to keep pace with digitally-savvy consumers who prefer to use text messaging as a primary form of communication. According to a survey conducted earlier this year , 71 percent of people who already do business with a company prefer text messaging to communicate with that company.

"Our growth this year is a corollary for digital adoption in the insurance industry. Carriers know that improving the claims and communication experience for policyholders helps drive down cost while improving customer retention," said Neil Murphy, CFO, Hi Marley. "Carriers that embrace digital experiences and communication methods, like texting, are better positioned for growth."

Milestones In addition to the fast pace at which Hi Marley's insurance company customers are adopting the communication platform include:

Since the beginning of the pandemic, revenue has grown more than five times and the number of customers on the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud more than doubled.

Five of the top 10 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Award winners are Hi Marley customers.

Nearly 70 percent increase in headcount with deep investments in product innovation, engineering and customer support to keep pace with Hi Marley's growing user base of adjusters.

Two new executive hires: Lauren McCollem , Head of Marketing, and Neil Murphy , Chief Financial Officer, who have rounded out the executive team.

A $25 million Series B funding round.

Ready for Guidewire " integration that enables insurers to utilize Hi Marley's texting platform within Guidewire's ClaimCenter to communicate with insureds. The "integration that enables insurers to utilize Hi Marley's texting platform within Guidewire's ClaimCenter to communicate with insureds.

CB Insights Fintech 250 List Of Top Fintech Startups. Being named to the

First to market with a mobile application for field adjusters.

Launch of Marley Insights, which turns conversational data into positive insights and uses sentiment analysis to improve customer interactions.

For more information about how your insurance organization can take advantage of the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud, please go to www.himarley.com .

About Hi Marley, Inc.

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry-leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Learn more at www.himarley.com .

