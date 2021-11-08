Dodge Announces 'Never Lift' Business Plan; the Muscle-car Brand's Two-year Look Down the Road

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- 'Never Lift' to provide a 24-month roadmap to Dodge's performance future
- Dodge brand to mash the 'go' pedal with news every quarter
- Operation 25/8 leads the Never Lift launch with a massive eight-week, 25-dream-car giveaway
- Operation 25/8 details to be released November 12, 2021
- Future program seeks Dodge brand 'Chief Donut Maker;' more information slated to arrive in January 2022
- Dodge introduces Dodge Power Brokers dealer network as the exclusive source for new Direct Connection performance parts and performance-focused sales and customer service
- Dodge announces the return of Direct Connection as the exclusive source of the brand's factory-backed performance parts that maintain the vehicle factory warranty, as well as technical information straight from the factory
- New lineup of Direct Connection performance parts and Dodge Power Brokers program roll out December 15, 2021
Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis today previewed the brand's two-year business plan, which he dubbed "Never Lift." The Dodge Never Lift plan will be news-packed, calling for a minimum of one product- or automotive-enthusiast-related announcement every three months.
Included as part of today's 24-month Never Lift roll-out were four additional news announcements.
