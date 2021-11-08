Crowe elects 45 partners and principals

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 45 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2022.

"I'm very pleased to congratulate our new partner class on reaching this significant career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "Each day we talk about shaping a better tomorrow for our people, clients, communities and firm. This new partner class positions us to continue that legacy."

Advisory

Ryan Silvino

Brent Warren

Audit and assurance

McCrae Bennett

Mike Berti

Brian Brueggeman

Lisa Carley

Ryan Deming

Andrey Dragun

Natalia Hailen

Scott Hicks

Clark Hornstra

Brian Jackson

Brent Kirkpatrick

Patrice Muller

Jason Naber

Mark Parkhurst

Matthew Rosenblatt

James Statler

Consulting

Alejandro Alvarez

Megan Beasley

Joshua Brown

Eric Busch

Joe Durham

Brad Gilliat

Brian Hochberg

Andrew Holloway

Eric Jolly

Steve Krase

Simon Little

Alicia McKnight

Ryan Michalik

Shameka Smith

Michael Unger

Tax

Brian Carey

Mallory Fairless

Ignacio Guevara

Heather Hoezee

Ankit Joshi

Trudie Kanter

Cody Lewis

Katie Mishler

Matt Paparella

Victor Sturgis

Dan Swartz

Lara Thompson

