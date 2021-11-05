Rocket Companies to Participate in Fourth Quarter Conferences

DETROIT, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced that it will participate in three upcoming conferences:

Citi 2021 FinTech Conference, held virtually from Monday, November 15 through Thursday, November 18, 2021 . The Rocket Companies Investor Relations team will conduct one-on-one meetings.

Credit Suisse 25 th Annual Technology Conference held in person from Monday, November 29 through Thursday, December 2, 2021 . Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will hold a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET ( 1:45 p.m. MST ) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 . Rocket Companies will also conduct one-on-one meetings.

2021 Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference held in person from Tuesday, December 7 through Thursday, December 9, 2021 . Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will hold a fireside chat at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 . Rocket Companies will also conduct one-on-one meetings.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of these webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event and will remain on the site for a limited time.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has approximately 26,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

