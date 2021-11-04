Systel® Joins The Open Group SOSA™ Consortium

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc.®, an industry leader in rugged computer hardware solutions, announced today that it is has joined The Open Group SOSA™ (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) Consortium.

Systel joins the SOSA Consortium, reaffirming its commitment to deliver next-gen computing solutions to the warfighter.

Systel intends to bring SOSA aligned and conformant rugged computing products and solutions to market, reaffirming its commitment to deliver leading and reliable capabilities to the warfighter in accordance with the Department of Defense's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) mandate.

"We are very excited to join the SOSA Consortium and actively participate in the technical and business working groups, contributing our expertise and helping to further development of modular, open system architectures and technologies," said Aneesh Kothari, vice-president of marketing at Systel.

The SOSA Consortium is creating open system reference architectures applicable to military and commercial sensor systems and a business model that balances stakeholder interests. The architectures employ modular design and use widely supported, consensus-based, nonproprietary standards for key interfaces.

"We are very pleased that Systel has joined The Open Group SOSA Consortium as our newest Member", said Judy Cerenzia, vice-president of forum operations at The Open Group. "We welcome their expertise and look forward to their contributions to the SOSA Technical Standard and Business Strategy, as we continue to evolve the SOSA ecosystem."

About Systel

Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged computer products and solutions Founded in 1988, Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions. All Systel products are proudly made in the USA in the company's headquarters in Sugar Land, TX. Systel is AS9100:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified. To learn more, visit systelusa.com, contact our Sales team, or follow us on Linkedin.

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 850 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. More information can be found at www.opengroup.org and www.opengroup.org/sosa.

©2021 Systel, Inc.® All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners.

