Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-844-750-4866

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi

SVP Investor Relations & Treasury

+1 330 665 6530

vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney

Chief Communications & ESG Officer

+1 330 668 5932

colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

View original content:

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.