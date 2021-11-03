Real Madrid and LAVA deliver first-ever Smart Ticket NFT experiences on Flow that transform fan engagement for Real Madrid's 600 million global fans

Introducing Smart Ticket NFTs (non-fungible tokens) powered by LAVA and launching on Flow

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LAVATM announced that it has enabled the Real Madrid Football Club to issue smart ticket NFTs on Flow that can be collected and traded by fans all over the globe.

First launched at the September 28, 2021 match at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium against Sheriff Tiraspol, the smart ticket NFT enables select fans and partners to receive exclusive rewards on their digital smart ticket. The individuals can then redeem digital currency that they can use to access exclusive digital items designed specifically for the event.

The potential fan reach is significant, as Real Madrid generates the highest levels of fan engagement around the world with a global fan community of around 600 million. NFTs will give the club the ability to connect with its fans whether they're in the stadium or not.

"Leveraging NFTs, Real Madrid is giving our fans the opportunity to invest in themselves, collect exclusive digital items, and own a piece of the online world. It's fundamentally game changing for the fan experience. Because they're digital, NFTs give us the ability to create a whole new experience layer for fans who have limited abilities to connect with the club beyond watching a live match. In the future, NFTs will enable the club to connect with our fans where they are, online or offline," said Michael Sutherland, chief transformation officer at Real Madrid.

LAVA believes that the most valuable part of any brand is its social network - its community - and the incredible data that comes with the network. Unfortunately, before LAVA, brands have handed their customer engagement and data to social media platforms that have grown in value at the brand's expense. As the realtime brand API for customer engagement in the new economy, LAVA shifts control and value back to brands.

"Every brand is looking for ways to deeply engage their customers in every moment and in every way. We're thrilled to work with Real Madrid to revolutionize the fan experience whether you're at the stadium or at home. Through Smart Ticket NFTs, fans will receive privileges for unique experiences, collectibles, and digital currency. With LAVA, Real Madrid will bring the fan experience to you, to your neighborhood, at your favorite store or at your favorite restaurant. As NFTs that last forever, the fan experience will never end," said Wen Miao, LAVA's chief executive officer.

The Smart Ticket NFTs is powered by LAVA and launched on Flow, the blockchain built for the next-generation of apps, games, and the digital assets that power them. Flow was designed to make it easier for developers to build consumer-friendly applications, at scale, on the blockchain.

"It's exciting to see LAVA and Real Madrid use NFTs in an innovative way to bring new experiences to sports fans across the globe," said Mickey Maher, Dapper Labs' senior vice president of partnerships. "Our collaboration with Real Madrid and LAVA to bring the Smart Ticket NFT on Flow to more than 600 million Real Madrid fans is another step in our shared commitment to revolutionizing the fan experience."

About LAVA

LAVA is a next generation realtime API software platform for brand engagement. Its technology turns realtime enterprise data into instant business action using RealtimeAITM and blockchain, empowering businesses to create moments that matter for customers. By connecting world-class brands with their customers in the moment, LAVA helps hospitality, retail, event, and venue companies create personalized experiences that enhance customer engagement, deepen brand loyalty, and generate incremental spend. For more information, visit www.lava.ai.

About Flow

Flow is a fast, developer-friendly, next-gen blockchain chosen for its combination of scalability and usability, and its commitment to empowering communities. Flow is the only layer-one blockchain originally created by a team that has consistently delivered great consumer blockchain experiences including CryptoKitties, Dapper Wallet and NBA Top Shot.

Flow boasts a rich ecosystem of top entertainment brands, development studios, and venture-backed startups. Flow ecosystem partners include global IP brands like Warner Music, Ubisoft, NBA and UFC; e-commerce leader Shopify, leading game developers, including Animoca Brands, Sumo Digital and nWay; and many leaders in the crypto space such as Circle and Binance. For more on Flow, visit https://flow.com/ .

