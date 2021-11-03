Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Secured earnings and improved loan terms
· Total income
Q3: SEK 165.6 (210.7) million
9 months: SEK 553.6 (860.1) million
· EBITDA
Q3: SEK -56.8 (45.1) million
9 months: SEK -119.1 (282.4) million
· Result before tax
Q3: SEK -141.4 (-35.9) million
9 months: SEK -350.0 (21.4) million
· Result per share after tax
Q3: SEK -2.96 (-0.75)
9 months: SEK -7.39 (0.45)
Events in the third quarter
- Activities aimed at strengthening Concordia Maritime's financial position and liquidity, including time charters for the P-MAX vessels and divestment of the IMOIIMAX vessels
- Agreement with lending banks on new terms and conditions for eight of the Company's ten P-MAX vessels
Events after the end of the quarter
- Agreement with lending banks on new terms and conditions for two of the Company's ten P-MAX vessels
Key figures Jan-Sep 2021
- Total income, SEK million: 553.6 (860.1)
- EBITDA, SEK million: -119.1 (282.4)
- EBITDA, USD million: -14.0 (30.1)
- Operating result, SEK million: -293.5 (92.5)
- Result before tax, SEK million: -350.0 (21.4)
- Result after tax, SEK million: -352.6 (21.4)
- Equity ratio, %: 25 (31)
- Return on equity, %: neg (0)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 70.0 (438.5)
- Result per share after tax, SEK: -7.39 (0.45)
- Equity per share, SEK: 12.49 (21.18)
- Lost-time injuries: 0 (1)
