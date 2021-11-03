CP awards 2020-2021 Elevators of the Year to G3 Pasqua and CHS Northland Grain Hazel

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce CP's Elevators of the Year: G3 Pasqua (Canada) and CHS Northland Grain Hazel (U.S.). CP presents this award annually to the grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient railcar loading and a strong commitment to safety.

Both elevators are repeat winners of the award. G3 Pasqua won the 2018-2019 crop year award, and CHS Northland Grain Hazel was the inaugural U.S. winner for the 2019-2020 crop year. CP also recognized Cargill Elva (Manitoba) and Elbow Lake Coop Grain (Minnesota) as the runners-up for Elevator of the Year 2020-2021.

"CP is proud to recognize these facilities as Elevators of the Year for the 2020-2021 crop year," said Joan Hardy, CP Vice-President Sales and Marketing Grain and Fertilizers. "CP congratulates the teams at G3 Pasqua and CHS Northland Grain Hazel for their demonstrated commitment to the safe and efficient movement of grain across the network."

G3 Pasqua, located east of Moose Jaw, Sask., is a valued stakeholder and an integral player in bringing innovation to CP's grain supply chain. CP launched its first 8,500-foot High Efficiency Product (HEP) train, comprised of 147 new, highly efficient hoppers cars, at the Pasqua facility in December 2018.

"We are very pleased that our G3 Pasqua location has been recognized as the CP Elevator of the Year for Canada for the 2020-21 crop year," said Don MacDonald, G3 Vice President Operations. "This is the second time in three years that G3 Pasqua has achieved this distinction, and we are very proud of this accomplishment. G3's loop tracks along with CP's 8,500-foot trains are showing what the investment by both companies can achieve when functioning together. Through the dedicated efforts of both teams, we have improved the efficiency and safety of grain handling in Canada."

CHS Northland Grain at Hazel, Minn. is located in the heart of U.S. grain territory. Their facility has the capacity to load up to 110-car trains, which are sent to both domestic and international markets.

"CHS is honored its Hazel elevator and Northland Grain team have been recognized with this award again this year. We greatly value the partnership and operational efficiency the Canadian Pacific railroad provides and are proud of our shared commitment to worker and community safety in serving and creating value for our farmer-owners," said Rick Dusek, CHS executive vice president.

Grain elevators interested in being recognized with this award should contact their CP account manager for information on the eligibility criteria.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

View original content:

SOURCE Canadian Pacific