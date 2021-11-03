BlueSnap and Gaviti Announce New Partnership New integration allows businesses to create a single source for all their collection needs.

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, a payment company helping businesses accept payments in over 200 geographies, today announced its partnership with Gaviti, a leader in automated A/R collections.

BlueSnap and Gaviti have partnered together to help businesses create a seamless and efficient method for automated A/R collections. Gaviti, a leader in automated A/R collections, offers customers the ability to create a more efficient collection procedure and increase their company cash flow. And through their partnership with global payment experts BlueSnap, Gaviti's customers will now be able to effectively streamline and optimize global payment processing, simplify their business operations and, in turn, reduce overall costs.

"Relieving the burden from our customers to receive payments for their invoices is a tremendous benefit and increases efficiency in invoice collections," says Yan Lazarev, Founder & CEO of Gaviti. "Our goal is to streamline the entire collections process so that our customers can increase cash flow, improve their DSO, and focus on building their company rather than waste unnecessary time collecting outstanding receivables".

"We are excited to partner with Gaviti to bring global payments options to businesses," said Ralph Dangelmaier. "Our integration with Gaviti will help customers to achieve global expansion, increase revenue and reduce overall costs."

With the new integration of BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform to Gaviti, businesses have access to a single powerful solution that allows them to sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries, 110+ currencies and 100+ global payment types. Additional features include:

Global pre-built features

3DS

Chargeback management

Enhanced fraud protection

Unified global reporting

About Gaviti

Gaviti is the leader in automated A/R collections for large and medium enterprises that creates a more efficient collection procedure and increases company cash flow. Gaviti's automated A/R collections platform streamlines workflow for accounts receivables, creating better communication with customers, reducing reserves and write-offs, and improving DSO by 30%. The Gaviti SaaS platform can integrate with any ERP system and easily adapts to company workflow, allowing customers to integrate the same financial system with the Gaviti platform. To learn more about Gaviti, please visit gaviti.com

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept payments globally. Our All-In-One Payment Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries, 110+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

