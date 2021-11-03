Atlanta's First Professional Tap Dance Company, The Tap Rebels, Selected To Perform At World Expo 2020 Dubai

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1851, the World's Fair has brought people together from every corner of the globe to innovate, collaborate and showcase the future. Expo 2020 will continue that tradition.

The Tap Rebels, Atlanta's first professional tap dance company is proud to be selected as a Cultural performer to continue this tradition. Expo 2020 Dubai attendees will experience The Tap Rebels electrifying blend of rebellious choreography designed to take them on a journey of creative exploration.

"As Atlanta's first professional Tap Company we are especially honored to represent the USA at Expo 2020. World Expos are quintessential events, and we are proud to be a part of the USA delegation. As an up-and-coming dance company, we are beyond excited to showcase the best America has to offer.," said The Tap Rebels Executive Director and Founder Vanessa Zabari.

This World Expo marks a pivotal moment in history, as the first Expo to be held in the Middle East.

Expo 2020 Dubai - with its theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" - will provide a platform to foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration within the Middle East and beyond.

More information available on this Expo fact sheet and here to learn more about Expo 2020 Dubai and the 190+ participating countries.

ABOUT THE USA PAVILION

The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 will celebrate the theme, "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future." Exhibits will showcase the freedoms and opportunities that built a dynamic and open society, paving the way for American innovation and prosperity. Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled to run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.usapavilion.org or contact us via email at media@usapavilion.org

ABOUT THE TAP REBELS

Founded in 2018 by Vanessa Zabari, The Tap Rebels is a professional dance company exclusively focusing on the discipline of Tap. Its mission is to create, to present, to preserve and to extend the electrifying art of tap dancing, through exciting performances.

Contact: Maria Thrasher Email: maria@mthrashermedia.com Direct: 980.475.9595

