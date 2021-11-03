ARgENTUM - One of the UK's most desired luxury beauty brands in China, receives investment from Chinese luxury beauty brand group USHOPAL

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentum Apothecary, one of the fastest growing luxury skincare brands from London, has received a new round of financing from China's leading luxury brand management group, USHOPAL.

Founded by Joy Isaacs in 2011, Argentum is becoming a leading skincare brand in China in the super luxury category through their globally patented formulation based on the work of Nobel Prize-winning scientists. Through USHOPAL's own luxury retail chain, Bonnie&Clyde, this injection of capital will help further propel the brand in Asia and reinforce its position in the global market.

"We have always had a strong connection with China, and we've seen incredible brand growth in the past few years. As one of the leading brand management groups in China, we believe the forge of this partnership will shape the future of ARgENTUM in Asia and the world." – Founder & CEO Joy Isaacs

Argentum Apothecary - Award-winning skincare utilizing the inherent strength of Silver Hydrosol & DNA HP to create unique and powerful skincare.

Company: ARgENTUM is a multi award-winning skincare brand, that emits the timeless strength of silver. After many years of research in the field of dermo-cosmetics, they have formulated a patented fusion of two vital ingredients ~ Silver Hydrosol & DNA HP. The result is a natural, super hydrating range of products that improves fine lines, wrinkles and the overall texture of your skin. Inspired by the Chinese philosophy of yin-yang, ARgENTUM balances their ground-breaking science with the psychology of beauty by using symbolism and poetry through their 12 archetypes to inspire beauty through balance.

Company: USHOPAL Group is China's leading luxury brand management group, partnering and investing in the next generation of luxury brands in the beauty and wellness space. Successfully developed brands such as Chantecaille, Natura Bisse, and Juliette has a gun. USHOPAL also owns the retail chain Bonnie&Clyde, in China as the leading luxury multi-brand beauty retailer. Located in the top tier department stores across China, they work with brands exclusively sold at high-end retail outlets such as Harrods from London, Le Bon Marché from Paris, Neiman Marcus from New York.

According to news, the China-based brand management group announced on Mar. 8 the completion of a $100 million round of financing with FountainVest and Cathay Capital to support its portfolio expansion in China and the Asia Pacific.

