Apex Entertainment® and 110 Grill® Announce Partnership with Buddy Boeheim

Apex Entertainment® and 110 Grill®, both located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY, have reached a marketing partnership with Syracuse University Basketball senior, Buddy Boeheim, after the recent policy change from NCAA officials that enables student-athletes to earn money off their names, images and likeness (NIL). 110 Grill® and Apex Entertainment® are part of Westford, MA based RAVentures® Hospitality Group which owns and operates multiple growing brands.

Boeheim, who has been a part of the Syracuse University basketball world for his entire life, as his father has been head coach since 1976, made a name for himself last season as the leading scorer for SU. In his downtime, Buddy has visited Apex Entertainment® many times and has said how much fun he has there and how enjoyable the atmosphere is. He has also dined at 110 Grill® and enjoys the menu selections as well as their commitment to allergies, so signing on to this partnership made perfect sense to him.

"I'm really excited to work together and have fun interacting with SU fans," Boeheim said, just as he recently did at his first autograph signing on September 4th at Apex Entertainment®. He will be making more public appearances in the future at both Apex Entertainment® and 110 Grill®.

"We are excited for the opportunity to showcase one of upstate New York's most beloved athletes with our growing brands," Amy Reinert, Chief Marketing Officer for RAVentures® Hospitality Group, "We look forward to helping Buddy fuel up at 110 Grill® and have some fun at Apex Entertainment® this upcoming season!"

Apex Entertainment®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment center that is 55,000 square feet of pure fun! It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday & holiday parties. Visit www.apexentertainment.com/syracuse for additional information.

110 Grill®, with its modern American cuisine in a trendy, casual atmosphere, first opened in Destiny USA in February 2019 and features a spacious dining area, large horseshoe shaped bar, open kitchen and an outdoor patio overlooking Lake Onondaga. 110 Grill® features a unique menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches, but notably, the entire menu can be made to gluten free. 110 Grill® has been named the 2nd most allergy friendly restaurant in the country. For additional information, visit https://www.110grill.com/syracuse-ny

