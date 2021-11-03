Agora Raises $9M For Their Real Estate Investment Management Software, With A Vengeance Against Excel Sheets

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Agora , an early-stage technology company changing the way real estate firms manage their investments, is excited to announce its Seed funding round, raising $9M to further develop its investment management software and to expand its activity in the United States. The Seed financing was led by Aleph, with participation from River Park Ventures and Maccabee Ventures, along with strategic investors from the US real estate market. Founded in 2019, Agora has built a software platform that manages data of investments and assets for the real estate industry.

Today, most real estate funds, developers or family offices waste a vast amount of time and work on managing their data manually, mostly by outdated Excel sheets. Due to this, many private or institutional investors do not have the ability to make data-based decisions in an optimal way. Agora's supports real estate investors in their journey from manual Excel-based processes to automated modern workflows. Agora's platform aggregates all of the data and financial information, automates manual work, calculates costs, yield and additional elements and grants data access to the funds, developers and investors while simultaneously maintaining the security and integrity of the data. The platform assists the investors in making decisions based on accurate data while following, managing and taking action on their investments in real time.

Agora was founded by Bar Mor, CEO, Lior Dolinski, CPO and Noam Kahan, CTO who met in their army service in the Israeli Defense Forces Elite Unit 8200. Bar Mor's strong family background in the real - estate industry, followed by his share of knowledge in computing from the military, enabled him to recognize the acute problem he seeks to solve today with Agora.

Agora has grown 12x over the last year in the United States, reaching more than $25B in Assets Under Management and 6,000 investors using the platform on a daily basis.

"The real estate market is outdated and lacks technological innovations. Today, real estate funds and developers work manually to enlist tens of deals and transfer billions in funds. With Agora, all that can be done with the press of one button. Agora's platform makes a real difference in the field, creating trust among funds and investors. All their time should be dedicated to growth, not to manual data work," said Bar Mor, CEO and Co-Founder of Agora. "Many of our real estate investors started as customers and after using the platform decided to invest in Agora and back our mission: Accelerating growth and operational efficiency for real estate funds and developers."

