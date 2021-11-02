iWave Wins Multiple TITAN Business Awards for Customer Service Excellence

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated and most advanced fundraising intelligence solution was presented with three TITAN Business Awards. The awards included Gold in Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category, Gold in Customer Service - Information Technology (IT) category, and Platinum in Best Improvement Strategy in Customer Service category. iWave's continued commitment to customer service excellence is reflected in these awards, as well as their sustained focus and growth in customer satisfaction and experience.

iWave's primary focus and the key driver in everything they do, is client service and client satisfaction. The iWave Client Success team strives to exceed expectations by being responsive to users' inquiries and needs and proactive in helping them get the most out of their subscription. Additionally, iWave continuously invests in innovation to increase client success and overall experience.

In 2020, iWave continued its focus on customer satisfaction with a department realignment. Client Success is now a dedicated function, distinct from sales, making iWave ahead of the curve. This was done in an effort to provide more frequent check-ins, offer more comprehensive onboarding, and enable more proactive support for the growing base. In 2021, iWave launched multiple industry-first innovations for fundraising professionals, pushing the envelope on new technology, while continuing to deliver best in class service to their clients.

"It is an honor to receive these international accolades," said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. "iWave puts its clients at the forefront of everything we do. Our whole team, from client success managers to product developers, work together to produce solutions that surpass clients' needs and expectations."

"Our success is measured by the experience we create for our clients," said iWave Director of Client Success, Penny Rennie. "Recognition and awards such as the TITAN Business Awards reinforce our mission to strive for the highest client satisfaction in our industry."

The Titan Business Awards recognizes enterprises of all industries and their efforts to better both the workspace and company culture. They aim to inspire and embolden all businesses, being the advocate of integrity for all corporate professionals worldwide. Ever since its inception, the TITAN Business Awards have been dedicated to initiating businesses to the forefront of credibility.

Nominations rolled in from 28 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, India, and Ireland, to name a few. As many as 650 entries were nominated and each project was blind judged by the TITAN jury panel, comprised of distinguished professionals of the international business scene, and evaluated on criteria determined by the merits of TITAN Business Awards. The winners were chosen based on the average scores provided by the jury members.

About iWave :

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts . iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the world, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

