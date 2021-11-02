THREE RIVERS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong International, a global leader in efficient thermal energy solutions, has announced the passing of its former and third-generation president and chief executive officer, Merrill H. "Gus" Armstrong. Gus passed away surrounded by family on October 22 at the age of 86 after a brief battle with cancer.

Armstrong International Announces Passing of Former President and CEO, Gus Armstrong

Known for his warm, caring, family-oriented nature, Gus approached life with a trusting spirit, always seeing the good in others. Fostering countless friendships throughout the world over the course of his life, Gus' bold enthusiasm helped those around him truly achieve their fullest potential.

"Not only did my father bring Armstrong International into the 20th Century by advancing our company's global footprint, most importantly, he was family first to us all," said Patrick Armstrong, Armstrong Global Holdings board chair. "Dad was a natural and gifted leader with the unmatched ability to connect with people from all over the world. As I continue to move Armstrong forward, I'm often reminded of my father's resilience and passion for helping others. Although we will miss him very much, he will remain present as our family continues to grow and honor his legacy."

Gus Armstrong began his career at Armstrong International (formally Armstrong Machine Works) in 1957. The company was founded by his grandfather, Adam in 1900. Gus became president in 1979, but began expanding the company not only nationally, but also to Europe in 1969, building a manufacturing facility for industrial humidification in Liege, Belgium. Under Gus' leadership, the company was renamed to Armstrong International Inc. in 1982 to reflect its global presence and entrance to Asia in the early 1990s. Gus Armstrong retired from the company in 2003.

Now in its fifth generation of family leadership, Armstrong International continues to evolve, expand, and thrive, with more than 3,000 employees and representatives serving the world. Throughout the company's growth, Gus' extraordinary legacy has never been forgotten. His goal – "not to be the biggest, but to be the best" – remains a hallmark of the company's culture, which includes treating employees, partners, and other representatives like family.

Gus is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Tamara (Doug) Bloss, son Patrick (Nicole) and daughter-in-law Yvonne Armstrong, eight grandsons – Chad, Kurt (Mandy) Armstrong, Ryan (Jamie), Matthew (Melissa), Troy (Katie) Bloss, Brian, Brandon, and Cole Armstrong – as well as his sisters Mary Overholt and Barbara Kravchenko. Gus was predeceased by his wife Barbara, son David and his parents, Lawrence and Donis Armstrong.

To read the full obituary, please visit this link.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL:

Armstrong International provides intelligent system solutions that improve utility performance, lower energy consumption, and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry's leading thermal utility partner, Armstrong International can satisfy unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth-generation, family-owned business provides hardworking products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems, and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience — all organized with industry specificity. Founded in 1900, Armstrong International is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing, sales and seminar centers located throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com.





Media contact:

Jeff Nowicki, CMO

Armstrong International

jnowicki@armstronginternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Armstrong International