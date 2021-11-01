TRUFF's Best Seller Pack Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 TRUFF Celebrates Third Time On Oprah's Coveted List Of Holiday Must-Haves

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF, the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, announced today that the TRUFF Best Seller Pack is included in Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list, featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com. The annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features Oprah's recommendations of decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year marks TRUFF's third appearance on the prestigious list.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "I put TRUFF's Black Truffle Hot Sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with White Truffle Hot Sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as Black Truffle Oil."

TRUFF's Best Seller Pack is new to the market and will launch today alongside the Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 announcement. The bundle is packaged in a gorgeous gold foil VIP box and features TRUFF fan-favorites including the brand's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, White Truffle Hot Sauce, and decadent Black Truffle Oil. TRUFF Best Seller Pack will be available for purchase at TRUFF.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.

"Our goal with TRUFF has always been to create pantry staples so unique that it would change the consumer's outlook on condiments: from a need to a desirable and giftable product," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "Being named on Oprah's Favorite Things within our first year of business helped us achieve that goal. With this being our third year on the list, we are grateful to have the Oprah team behind us as we continue to roll out truffle creations that elevate the category as a whole."

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the TRUFF Best Seller Pack on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

ABOUT TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise and TRUFF Black Truffle Oil.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best- selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.

TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

