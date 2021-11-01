First-of-its-kind, 24/7, free ad-supported streaming channel will serve as the go-to lifestyle and entertainment destination for the global Spartan community, and is set to launch on November 1 on XUMO with Air Force Special Warfare as an anchor sponsor

Spartan And Fast Studios Partner To Launch SpartanTV, A New Linear Streaming Channel First-of-its-kind, 24/7, free ad-supported streaming channel will serve as the go-to lifestyle and entertainment destination for the global Spartan community, and is set to launch on November 1 on XUMO with Air Force Special Warfare as an anchor sponsor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Race (Spartan), a global experiential sport and extreme wellness brand and FAST Studios , the Los Angeles-based venture studio partnering with well-known brands to launch a growing family of streaming television networks, today announced a strategic new partnership to launch SpartanTV, a FAST channel.

Photo courtesy of FAST Studios and Spartan Race

The partnership marks Spartan's first investment in the free ad-supported streaming space and makes FAST Studios a strategic investor and operator of the new channel. The first-of-its-kind, 24/7 linear FAST channel will serve as the go-to lifestyle hub and entertainment destination for millions of passionate Spartan fans around the world, and will feature an exclusive lineup of premium Spartan programming and original content. The new channel is set to launch on Monday, November 1 on XUMO, with additional platforms to follow. Air Force Special Warfare will also help launch the new channel as an anchor sponsor.

"Once again we're excited about the growing partnership between Air Force Special Warfare and Spartan. Their new streaming channel is just another great opportunity to showcase the admiration and respect we both have for those who train rigorously to become the best at what they do. I can't wait to tune in," said Major Jason Wyche, Chief, National Events Branch, Air Force Recruiting

Spartan is the brainchild of long-time endurance athlete and serial entrepreneur Joe De Sena. Founded in 2010, Spartan has become the world's leading extreme wellness platform and endurance brand with a portfolio of brands in Obstacle Racing, Trail Running, Competitive Fitness and MTBike with more than 250 events in 40+ countries per year. Spartan is committed to helping humans become unbreakable — promoting a global sports movement and lifestyle, empowering a rapidly growing community of over 10 million dedicated enthusiasts worldwide to get fit and overcome challenges both on and off the course. Since its start, more than 8 million people and counting have crossed a Spartan finish line.

"We've been creating inspirational and award-winning content at Spartan for more than a decade motivating our community to get out of their comfort zones and come out and race. We now have our own next gen TV platform to program 24/7 content to attract an entirely new audience and showcase the amazing stories form our community," said Joe De Sena CEO & Founder of Spartan.

SpartanTV will be the first and only home of its kind for free, premium Spartan content that celebrates grit, resilience, and human transformation. The around-the-clock lifestyle channel will launch with more than 350 hours of original content, over 50 hours of live and legacy Spartan obstacle races, more than 20 original shows, exclusive new episodic series, inspirational new documentaries, and more. Additionally, viewers can expect to enjoy live workouts and training sessions, highly informative nutritional programming weekly updates, and the latest news from the global Spartan community, as well as personal and professional development programs. Built to inspire, SpartanTV will feature well-known members of the global Spartan community as well as everyday figures who embody the Spartan ethos. Some of the featured talent includes Olympians, endurance athletes, NFL players, business moguls, fitness celebrities, and more.

In the constantly evolving OTT ecosystem, where free ad-supported services are quickly gaining ground, SpartanTV represents a significant next step for the Spartan brand and provides a valuable platform to connect directly with new and existing fans through meaningful, high-quality content. Additionally, the channel is bolstered by FAST Studios, which will lend its expertise in ad operations and sponsorship, channel marketing, streaming technology, financing, and programming to create valuable channel brands. FAST Studios will also support the ongoing development of original programming and packaging of Spartan's existing IP for OTT.

"We are proud to be partnering with Spartan, a category leader and best-in-class brand that has accumulated a devout and massive global audience," said Stuart McLean, CEO, FAST Studios. "For more than a decade, Spartan has positively impacted people's lives and helped millions of its followers adopt a mindset of perseverance and commitment to health and wellness. FAST Studios is perfectly positioned to help Spartan continue this legacy and build on its success, and we look forward to collaborating on engaging, premium content that meets the needs of their growing fanbase and delivers a superior entertainment experience."

SpartanTV is the latest sports-focused lifestyle channel from FAST Studios' quickly expanding portfolio of entertainment offerings. FAST Studios was launched in 2021 with the goal of creating the next generation of premium media brands through its strategic operations and investments in brand new FAST television channels, which feature both original and existing programming from some of the leading content libraries around the world. With a content-first approach, the company partners with preeminent brands and rights holders to create channels and produce premium content that supports brand growth and allows each partner to authentically connect with their target audience. The company will continue to focus on bringing leading brands and content owners into the rapidly growing FAST category through innovative new partnerships that help drive the industry forward.

"The launch of SpartanTV is perfectly timed as our growing audience continues to seek out more live and premium content offerings within the sports and lifestyle space," said Stefan Van Engen, SVP of programming and partnerships at XUMO. "FAST Studios has quickly emerged as an innovator with a creative approach to content, scheduling, branding and sponsorships to deliver a premium, cable-quality channel experience to millions of XUMO users. SpartanTV is an impressive addition to our programming as they bring Air Force Special Warfare as an anchor sponsor, which makes this launch even more unique."

For more information on SpartanTV, please visit Spartan.com.

ABOUT SPARTAN

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

ABOUT FAST STUDIOS

Launched in January of 2021, FAST Studios is the Los Angeles-based venture studio partnering with well-known brands to launch a growing family of streaming television networks. FAST Studios' channels are defined by a TV-like, brand-safe user experience. The company's founding team hails from Hollywood and Madison Avenue, with a healthy dose of venture capital and Silicon Valley know-how rounding out the group. FAST Studios' board includes CEO Stuart McLean, investors Rocco Benetton and Alex Ramlie, as well as entertainment finance visionary Michael Montgomery, globally-respected brand marketing thought-leader Charlie Windisch-Graetz, along with world-class brand builder and SVP and Founder of Procter & Gamble Ventures Leigh Radford. For further information visit: www.FASTstudios.com.

