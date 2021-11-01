Smile Doctors Gives Back to Communities Through "30 Days of Thanks and Gratitude"

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors , the nation's largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO), is kicking off one month of giveback initiatives in November. Through the "30 Days of Thanks and Gratitude" campaign, Smile Doctors will be working across the organization and communities they serve to change lives one smile at a time.

Smile Doctors team members, partners, and patients will work with their local food banks to collect nonperishable donations. Across participating locations, Smile Doctors has set a goal of donating 10,000 nonperishable food items. Through this effort, the organization plans to provide as many as 8,500 meals to families this holiday season.

"This is a special time of year when we reflect on what we're most thankful for and express gratitude for what we have. Smile Doctors is incredibly grateful for the community support of our local practices," said Scott Law, founder and chief clinical officer of Smile Doctors. "Through '30 Days of Thanks and Gratitude', we have the opportunity to give back and highlight acts of kindness as an example of what we can do as a community year-round. We're thrilled to bring this program back for another year!"

To extend the opportunity to give back to their local communities, Smile Doctors will be expanding its current giveback initiative, "Smiles from the Heart," which offers free orthodontic services for patients in need. In 2022, the program will include partnerships with national and regional non-profit organizations.

If you would like to learn more about the '30 Days of Thanks and Gratitude' campaign or how to participate locally, please visit 30 Days of Thanks and Gratitude | Smile Doctors .

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The company has the fastest-growing network of award-winning orthodontists. With more than 260 convenient locations in 24 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.smiledoctors.com .

