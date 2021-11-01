Rancho Reveals Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler Builds at 2021 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho Performance Suspension and Shocks continues to "Bring It" with a pair of exciting builds that will be on display at the 2021 SEMA Show. A 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon built by Twisted Jeeps of Moab, Utah, and a 2021 Ford Bronco built by Rancho will be showcased at the Rancho SEMA booth (Central Hall 22743). Rancho is a leading brand from Tenneco's (NYSE: TEN) DRiV business group.

Rancho Ford Bronco

Featuring a stunning red finish and Rancho graphics, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon built by Twisted Jeeps is outfitted for the trail with a variety of Rancho products. Front and center on the build are Rancho's new RS7MT® shocks and steering stabilizer. Highly effective in the dissipation of heat, Rancho RS7MT monotube shocks are ideal for extreme off-road use and larger wheel and tire packages.

Also used on the build is the Rancho RS66125B 3.5-in. Crawler suspension system that features progressive rate coil springs and adjustable control arms for comfort and durability. Rounding out the Rancho products on the build are a variety of rockGEAR® protective products. Other items on the build include: DynoMax JL muffler elimination pipe, Motobilt bumpers and armor, Milestar 38" Patagonia MT tires, KC off-road lights, Vision 403 tactical wheels, American Adventure Lab fender light kit, Warn winch, Factor 55 recovery products, Dometic fridge, Rhino Rack bicycle racks and Öhlins®-equipped mountain bikes.

"Rancho Suspension is excited to be back at the 2021 SEMA show and to unveil two great builds," said Mike Sype, Rancho brand manager. "The Jeep Wrangler JLU continues to lead the way in the off-road world, while the new Ford Bronco is going to be a great platform for off-roading. The Wrangler build showcases our new RS7MT monotube shocks and the new Ford Bronco features our new suspension and rockGEAR products. Both builds are ready to hit the trail."

Nick Oldroyd of Twisted Jeeps is excited to team up with Rancho on this impressive build, "We have been working with Rancho and testing their products for close to ten years and jumped at the opportunity to partner with them on this build."

The other vehicle Rancho will proudly display is a build by the Rancho team featuring the new 2021 Ford Bronco. Sporting a sleek dark gray finish accented by Rancho red graphics, the Rancho 3-in. suspension system with RS9000®XL struts highlight the Bronco build. This premium suspension system features upper control arms with preinstalled ball joints and RS9000XL struts that allow customized damping control. New Rancho rockGEAR products designed especially for the Ford Bronco round out the Rancho products on the build. Other items on the build include: Warn bumpers, Milestar 37" Patagonia MT tires, Vision 350 Ojos wheels, Rockslide Engineering side step sliders, Warn winch, Factor 55 recovery products and a Dometic fridge.

"The hottest vehicle of 2021 by far is the new Ford Bronco," Sype said. "Built Ford tough and with a little help from Rancho engineers, our Ford Bronco build is ready to hit the trail with an upgraded suspension to fit a larger tire and our rockGEAR to protect the vulnerable exposed undercarriage. We are excited to hit the trail in 2022 with this capable rig."

Start your adventure today and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about other Rancho performance products or to locate a Rancho authorized reseller, visit the "Where to Buy" tab on https://www.gorancho.com/.

About Twisted Jeeps

Based in Moab, Utah, Twisted Jeeps in a rental company with an upgraded fleet of Jeep Wranglers that are built for the trail. Twisted Jeeps outfits its vehicles with premium Rancho products to deliver the best rental experience possible.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Rancho Ford Bronco

Rancho Jeep Wrangler

Rancho Jeep Wrangler

Rancho Jeep Wrangler

Rancho logo

