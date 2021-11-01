Principle Business Enterprises and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Provide Relief for Hundreds of Veterans, Family Caregivers

DUNBRIDGE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., (PBE), which manufactures Tranquility® superabsorbent products, and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, a prominent military Caregivers advocacy group, have partnered to provide Veterans and their families free in-home help. Their joint campaign themed "Relief and Freedom for Veteran Caregivers" encourages Caregivers of wounded, ill or injured servicemembers to apply for free respite support and, for those with absorbent product needs, a customized incontinence care kit at TranquilityProducts.com/Respite.

This partnership launched with a $100,000 donation from the Principle Family Fund, a philanthropic affiliate of PBE established by the company's founders. The Dole Foundation is committed to matching the Principle Family Fund gift with additional contributions.

"Through our partnership with PBE, we are able to fulfill the urgent needs of military and Caregivers by providing the relief they deserve. Too often, the lack of affordable, convenient and professional respite care takes a significant toll on the emotional and physical wellbeing of these hidden heroes and their families," said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "The typical family we serve includes a Caregiver, a Veteran or servicemember, and at least one child living in the household, so we estimate approximately 500 individuals will be served through this investment."

"PBE has a special focus on supporting Veterans and their families, and the Dole Foundation's mission to uplift the lives of those providing the most intimate of care to servicemembers aligns perfectly with our values," said Chuck Stocking, chairman of the PBE Board of Directors.

Free Help at Home, Product Kit



The Foundation's Respite Relief for Military and Veteran Caregivers program offers 35 hours of free in-home care through CareLinx, for non-skilled respite services, such as:

• Companionship • Light housekeeping • Grocery shopping • Meal preparation • Transportation

• Exercise • Toileting and bathing • Feeding • Dressing • Grooming

"The Respite program really helped me advocate for my own healthcare, which I just couldn't do. I just simply didn't have the time," said Jenn Paulson, a Veteran Caregiver from Minnesota. "You're worth it and I know that because my inside knows that, but sometimes in the daily grind you just lose sight of it."

In addition to Respite Relief, Veterans who experience incontinence can also request a customized Tranquility product sample kit containing adult disposable briefs, pull-on underwear, personal care pads and underpads.

"Having been a caretaker for both of my parents has helped me design Tranquility products with the Caregiver's experience in mind," said Carmie Maloney, PBE VP of quality assurance and product development. "We are committed to easing their challenges through both the products we make and the programs we help create. We are grateful for the partnership with the Dole Foundation to support the mental health and wellbeing of Veterans and those watching over them."

A Vulnerable Segment of Society



More than a quarter of all Caregivers experience "excessive burden," and the 5.5 million Americans who tend to servicemembers are particularly prone to mental burnout.

Military personnel may struggle with service-connected wounds, illnesses and injuries. Their Caregivers often find themselves in the "Caregiver Combat Zone" of overseeing an injured spouse, as well as aging parents and young children. In response, the Dole Foundation has created the Hidden Heroes national registry aimed at connecting Caregivers with resources and support. Respite Relief participants are automatically enrolled in this network.

"When Caregivers realize they are not alone, they can begin to build a support network of peers who understand what they are going through and can offer concrete guidance to tackle daily challenges that often feel impossible," said Schwab.

PBE's partnership with the Foundation kicked off in October and will continue through National Family Caregivers Month in November.

For more information, please visit TranquilityProducts.com/Respite.

ABOUT THE ELIZABETH DOLE FOUNDATION

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation's 5.5 million military caregivers; the spouses, parents, family members, and friends who care for America's wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers' service and promote their wellbeing. Visit HiddenHeroes.org for more information.

ABOUT PRINCIPLE BUSINESS ENTERPRISES

Principle Business Enterprises (PBE), Inc. manufactures high-performance absorbent products and footwear safety solutions with applications in healthcare, industrial processing and at-home use. PBE is a family-owned business with two locations in northwest Ohio. Founded in 1961, PBE has maintained a mission to be a principle-centered business that uplifts, enlilghtens and enriches the lives of those it serves through developing an exceptional workplace environment for its Associates and innovating products that dramatically improve the quality of life for its customers. Visit PrincipleBusinessEnterprises.com for more information.

ABOUT THE PRINCIPLE FAMILY FUND

The Principle Family Fund is a philanthropic affiliate of PBE, sharing its mission to be a principle-centered entity that is focused on multiplying the grace and peace of recipients through uplifting, enlightening and enriching initiatives. The fund is administered by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation. For more information, visit PrincipleBusinessEnterprises.com/community-involvement/.

