One Call Announces New Chief Operations Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leader in ancillary services for workers' compensation, Medicare, and Medicaid, today announced the appointment of Patty Onion to the role of chief operations officer. She will oversee operations and service delivery for the company.

Patty Onion

Onion has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the workers' compensation industry spanning operations, sales, data management, and business development.

"Patty is an excellent addition to our leadership team," said Jay Krueger, One Call president. "Her extensive experience and demonstrated success in the workers' compensation industry will be instrumental as we continue to optimize our operations organization to deliver exceptional service to all of our stakeholders."

Prior to joining One Call, Onion was chief executive officer at Berkley Medical Management Solutions. Onion also served as vice president, operations for Coventry Workers' Compensation Services, and as vice president, business development for Premera Blue Cross (Calypso). Prior to that, she held leadership roles at several leading health care and workers' compensation organizations.

Onion holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Kansas State University and a Master of Arts in counseling psychology from the University of Missouri.

