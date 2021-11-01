KOAR International LLC Announces Flagship LGBTQ+ Luxury Apartment Community - Living Out Palm Springs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based real estate development company KOAR International LLC, announced today that it will break ground on November 5th, 2021 on Living Out Palm Springs. Living Out Palm Springs will be an active adult retirement community designed to meet the unique needs of the LGBTQ+ community and provide a safe and welcoming home for its residents. Living Out Palm Springs will be the inaugural property for KOAR International LLC, with plans to develop similar LGBTQ+ focused developments across the United States.

Living Out Palm Springs will provide a safe, supportive, and enriched environment where members of the LGBTQ+ community can live openly and thrive. LGBTQ+ seniors are currently faced with minimal options for welcoming and inclusive senior living environments. Living Out communities will celebrate the LGBTQ+ aging experience in a way that has yet to be realized. The groundbreaking ceremony appropriately will take place during Palm Springs Pride, an event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

"Knowing that too many LGBTQ+ seniors live in unsafe or even openly hostile environments, we wanted to address this issue that is near and dear to us by creating a safe and beautiful community for those 55 and over. The Living Out development will be the first of its kind in the Southern California area," said Loren S. Ostrow. "Living Out Palm Springs was designed by, invested in and created by members of our community who recognize the unique needs we face as we begin the next chapters of our lives. We want to express our gratitude to the Palm Springs community, the Mayor and the entire City Council for their support."

Living Out Palm Springs will be an upscale resort apartment community built on nine acres in central Palm Springs, California. It will be comprised of 122 luxury apartments, in four unit configurations ranging from a 1 bed, 1 ½ bath + den, to a 2 bed, 2 ½ bath + den. Units will range from approximately 1,100 sq. ft to 1,700 sq. ft. with every unit containing a large usable balcony or patio. The architecture of the community will reference the iconic Mid-Century Modern style for which Palm Springs is famous. The project will feature dramatic landscaping, desert mountain views, an upscale, full-service restaurant and bar operated by nationally-known chefs and restaurateurs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, movie theater with reclining seats, game room, card room, state of the art fitness center, arts and crafts studio, massage rooms, a hair salon including manicure and pedicure facilities, and an innovative community lounge that will include a coffee bar, prepared food options and work space. The exterior of the property will include covered surface parking for all residents as well as guest and retail parking, an event lawn, BBQ and entertainment areas, a resort-style swimming pool, three separate jacuzzi spa areas, bocce ball courts, a putting green, orchards, rose gardens and walking paths. One of the unique features of the project will be a large pet park, with areas for large and small dogs adjacent to a full-service pet facility, including a retail store, grooming facilities, pet day care and overnight boarding. Living Out Palm Springs will provide onsite and virtual concierge services to meet the needs of all its residents. Additionally, to provide choices for Living Out residents who are interested in aging-in-place options, Living Out Palm Springs will work with local LGBTQ+ organizations to recommend in-home care companies with LGBTQ+ cultural competency.

The project construction is scheduled to take 18 months with anticipated opening and initial tenant move ins at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

KOAR International, LLC owners, Loren S. Ostrow and Paul Alanis, have successfully developed over $3 billion of new real estate projects over the past four decades, including hotels, casinos, condominiums, and shopping centers.

Ostrow is a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He has served on the Board of Directors/Trustees of the Los Angeles LGBT Center for 22 years, the National Gay & Lesbian Task Force for nine years and as a member of Congregation Kol Ami, a reformed synagogue with a large LGBTQ+ membership in West Hollywood, CA, for 10 years. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his husband.

In addition to Ostrow and Alanis, LuAnn Boylan is also a key member of the Living Out leadership team. Like Ostrow, she is a respected leader in the LGBTQ+ community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles LGBT Center for more than 27 years. LuAnn also serves as a Board Director for the Anita May Rosenstein Foundation, managing that Foundation's philanthropic efforts with organizations like LAMBDA Legal, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Women's Sports Foundation, Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, and more. She will serve as head of the marketing and leasing efforts for Living Out communities.

Living Out Palm Springs will be the flagship property for Ostrow's plan to develop Living Out communities around the nation. A critical component of Ostrow's national vision is to build in areas where there are already significant LGBTQ+ populations. Ostrow says, "we want our Living Out communities to always be a part of an existing LGBTQ+ community because we believe that is the best way to provide the enriched, inclusive, active and authentic experience our brand is about."

About Living Out Palm Springs

Living Out Palm Springs will be Living Out's flagship community created by Loren S. Ostrow and Paul Alanis owners of Los Angeles-based real estate company, KOAR International, LLC. Living Out Palm Springs will be a resort project for 55+ LGBTQ+ community members and their allies. The community will celebrate vibrancy and authenticity while providing a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment. Living Out Palm Springs will be the home you have always wanted in the community every LGBTQ+ person deserves! More information on Living Out Palm Springs can be found at livingout.com.

