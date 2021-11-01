The company also plans to launch its Sustainable Living Shop at all U.S. stores and offer Green Friday deals on sustainable home furnishing solutions

IKEA U.S. invites customers to celebrate 'Green Friday' all month long, launches national Buy Back & Resell service for IKEA Family members The company also plans to launch its Sustainable Living Shop at all U.S. stores and offer Green Friday deals on sustainable home furnishing solutions

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company focused on becoming people and planet positive, IKEA U.S. will be celebrating Green Friday all month long, starting with the national launch of its Buy Back & Resell service in 33 stores across the U.S. from November 1 – December 5, 2021. The company will also launch its new 'Sustainable Living Shop' in all U.S. locations and offer discounts on sustainable products during the month of November.

IKEA

"IKEA is on a journey to become a circular and climate positive business by 2030. As part of this goal, we are proud to launch the IKEA Green Friday campaign and execute the national rollout of our Buy Back & Resell service in the U.S. this year," says Javier Quiñones, IKEA U.S. President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "We want to help create a sustainable movement in society, and inspire our customers to acquire, care for and pass on IKEA products in more sustainable ways."

Following a successful pilot at the Conshohocken, PA store this past September, IKEA U.S. is now launching its Buy Back & Resell service at 33 stores nationwide. IKEA Family members will have the opportunity to sell back their gently used IKEA furniture in exchange for an IKEA store credit at participating stores1. Customers will be able to give their furniture2 a second life through resale in the store's AS-IS section, providing an even more sustainable and affordable option for the many people.

"We are excited to share that the Buy Back & Resell pilot in Conshohocken had positive results – 100% of product brought in was resold versus recycled," says Jennifer Keesson, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA U.S. "By expanding the service to more stores across the U.S., we hope to inspire more IKEA Family members to participate and further showcase how sustainable living can be obtainable and affordable for the many."

IKEA U.S. will also be launching its Sustainable Living Shop at all stores nationwide in honor of IKEA Green Friday. This dedicated section in each store will make it easier for customers to shop for sustainable products and provide solutions and tips to make green living easier and more affordable, with the goal of enabling customers to make impactful climate actions in their everyday life.

Lastly, the company is turning Black Friday green by offering IKEA Family members discounts on sustainable home solutions that combat pollutants, use renewable resources, or come from recycled materials. There will also be discounts on IKEA food products with sustainability certifications such as ASC and Rainforest Alliance/UTZ. These offers will be available at all IKEA U.S. stores nationwide from November 26 – 29, 2021.

From furniture to food, home delivery to assembly, and product design to investments, IKEA is actively working towards addressing its climate footprint throughout the entire IKEA value chain and transforming its business model to make a positive difference when it comes to climate change.

Additional information about the Buy Back & Resell service and assessment process can be found at www.IKEA-USA.com/BuyBack and more information about the product discounts and sustainable home solutions can be found at www.IKEA-USA.com/GreenFriday.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 52 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com , @IKEAUSANews , @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and Pinterest .





1 The stores included in the Buy Back & Resell service include: IKEA Tempe, IKEA Burbank, IKEA Costa Mesa, IKEA Covina, IKEA East Palo Alto, IKEA Emeryville, IKEA San Diego, IKEA West Sacramento, IKEA Atlanta, IKEA Bolingbrook, IKEA Schaumburg, IKEA Fishers, IKEA Merriam, IKEA Stoughton, IKEA Baltimore, IKEA Canton, IKEA Charlotte, IKEA Elizabeth, IKEA Paramus, IKEA Long Island, IKEA Portland, IKEA Conshohocken, IKEA Pittsburgh, IKEA South Philadelphia, IKEA Memphis, IKEA Frisco, IKEA Grand Prairie, IKEA Live Oak, IKEA Round Rock, IKEA Draper, IKEA Norfolk, IKEA Woodbridge, and IKEA Oak Creek 2 The Buy Back & Resell service is available for fully assembled and functional IKEA furniture only, and all products will be reviewed based on condition, age, and functionality. With safety at the forefront, all recalled products and particular categories of products such as Chests of Drawers, will not be accepted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IKEA