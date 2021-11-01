Will Discuss How to Improve Performance, Scalability and Portability of IT Environments with Highly Available SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) That Span Containers in Azure

DH2i's Connor Cox and Microsoft's Amit Khandelwal to Present "How to Deploy Highly Available AGs Across Containers in Azure" at PASS Data Community Summit 2021 Will Discuss How to Improve Performance, Scalability and Portability of IT Environments with Highly Available SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) That Span Containers in Azure

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i ®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced DH2i Product Manager Connor Cox will join Microsoft Senior Program Manager Amit Khandelwal to present " How to Deploy Highly Available AGs Across Containers in Azure " during next week's PASS Data Community Summit 2021.

When:

Khandelwal and Cox's 60-minute general session will be made available for on-demand viewing as soon as the Summit begins on November 10th. The pair will also be hosting a live Q&A session on November 12th from 5:00 – 5:30 pm ET (2:00 – 2:30 pm PT).

Why Attend:

The use of SQL Server containers is exploding as enterprises look for better ways to improve the performance, scalability and portability of their IT environments. Despite the promise of containers, ensuring HA and DR for containerized SQL Server remains a hurdle that organizations struggle to overcome.

Join this session to learn how to jump the hurdle and easily build highly available SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) that span containers in Azure. You'll learn how to:

Achieve near-zero RTO AG failover to protect against node, container, and app failures

Create distributed AG clusters across availability zones/regions in Azure

Navigate the container configuration and networking considerations of SQL Server HA/DR

Learn more:

https://passdatacommunitysummit.com/sessions/268899

About PASS Data Community Summit 2021:

Taking place November 8 - 12, 2021, the PASS Data Community Summit 2021 is the year's largest gathering of Microsoft data platform professionals. For 2021, the Summit is free, to welcome the largest group of data platform professionals from across the globe. The aim is to recreate the buzzing spirit of the PASS community and support those interested in developing their career and expertise. To learn more and register, please visit: https://passdatacommunitysummit.com/

About DH2i:

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey ™ and DxEnterprise ® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com , call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

