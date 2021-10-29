RevolutionParts and Walmart Announce Exclusive Agreement to Bring OEM Auto Parts to Walmart.com

PHOENIX and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevolutionParts, a leader in digital parts commerce solutions, and Walmart announced an exclusive agreement to bring OEM automotive parts to the Walmart Marketplace.

"Allowing our dealership partners to feature their parts on Walmart.com is a significant milestone for our company," said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO and Co-Founder of RevolutionParts. "Walmart is dedicated to creating a vibrant shopping experience that drives incredible value for their partners."

Brian Rowland, Walmart GM of Parts & Accessories echoed the statement adding, "This move reinforces Walmart's commitment to bring high-quality sellers to our platform to give automotive customers more of what they want."

Over the last two years, Walmart's U.S. eCommerce business doubled. The OEM parts ecommerce industry grew at a 30% rate last year and is continuing a similar trajectory in 2021.

By teaming with RevolutionParts, Walmart.com will gain immediate access to hundreds of thousands of parts that will allow the retailer to immediately establish a strong offering of the booming genuine OEM parts and accessories eCommerce market.

"Adding RevolutionParts' high-quality OEM assortment to our site is a huge win for Walmart customers. Our customers now have access to millions of direct-fit automotive parts across OEM, OES, and aftermarket suppliers – creating a single destination for all their automotive needs," Rowland said.

As part of the relationship, Walmart will build out pages dedicated to OEM parts, making the parts even easier to find. Customers will be able to search for parts based on the make, model and year of their vehicle, which will make shopping in this category simple and fast.

To learn more about selling OEM parts at Walmart with RevolutionParts, visit Walmart OEM parts homepage .

About RevolutionParts

RevolutionParts accelerates OEM parts and accessories sales for every major automotive brand. The company's core focus is on delivering an enterprise-ready platform for parts retail and wholesale commerce channels. The RevolutionParts platform powers more than $550M in annual sales and reaches millions of unique buyers globally. For more information, visit www.revolutionparts.com .

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart .

