Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires twentytwenty Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired twentytwenty Insurance Services located in Cypress, Calif. Sima Reid, Founder and CEO of twentytwenty Insurance Services, and her team members have joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers' new Cypress office, effective October 1, 2021.

Founded in 2001 by Sima and Jack Reid, twentytwenty focuses exclusively on employee benefits and managed care stop loss, specializing in the implementation and management of complex medical programs, integration of health and wellness plans, technology and employee education. Managing the insurance programs for businesses from Hawaii to the East Coast, twentytwenty maintains a diverse portfolio of clients including manufacturing companies, restaurants, healthcare organizations and non-profit organizations.

"We are excited that twentytwenty who's vision of bringing complex insurance issues into focus will be a part of the Heffernan family. We thank our clients for our success over the past 20 years. Our commitment to our clients and our twentytwenty team continues to be our focus." said Sima Reid, CEO of twentytwenty. "We look forward to an exciting future in bringing additional expertise in property casualty and workers' compensation to our clients".

"We're excited to bring Sima and her team on board to bring enhanced expertise to our benefits practice, grow our southern California presence, and enable them to continue to provide top notch service to their clients," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

