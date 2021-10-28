Must-have Nostalgic Decor Featuring Holiday Classic Movie Characters

Decorate your home with scenes of your favorite animated holiday movies featuring Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It feels like Christmas morning online or at your local Lowe's with a new collection of seasonal decor featuring the most beloved Christmas characters.

A new collection of seasonal decor featuring the most beloved Christmas characters is available at Lowe's.

Celebrate the season with vintage-inspired blow mold décor. The collection includes illuminating blow molds of Frosty the Snowman with his classic top hat, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Dr. Suess's The Grinch.

Traditional tinsel decor makes a great addition to holiday lighting displays. Create an entire whimsical scene with tinsel sculptures of Rudolph with a plaid scarf, Santa, and Bumble. Each character is easy to set up and includes 50 mini lights.

For a modern touch to the child-hood favorite characters, the collection also includes the following Airblown® Inflatables:

New for the season is the glittery blue Lightshow Projection Hanging Ornament of Frosty The Snowman. It displays a grand mosaic of Frosty icons on any lawn or ground surface.

"The inspiration behind the Holiday Classic Collection was to add the feeling of joy and wonder of our favorite holiday movies back into our Christmas decor," said Kim Richeson, Vice President of Licensing at Gemmy Industries. "It's exciting to be able to share these holiday movies and decorative pieces with family and friends for years to come."

Shop the entire Holiday Classics collection (MSRP 12.99- 199.99) in-store or online at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

