PayGround Outpaces Expectations, Prepares for Patient-Focused Launch

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround , a Healthcare FinTech payments platform, has had quite the year. Drew Mercer, CEO of PayGround says, "PayGround had a tremendous first three quarters of 2021. We have experienced more than 140% revenue growth, more than tripled the size of our team and have grown substantially outside of our home state of Arizona — now serving more than 180 healthcare facilities across the country." To accommodate this growth, PayGround moved into new Arizona headquarters and launched a new brand, aligning to their patient-first focus.

PayGround's new office is located at the Reserve at San Tan in Gilbert, Arizona.

Additionally, the PayGround team teases patient-focused initiatives with a new website and the general audience release of a patient mobile app. The app will enable patients to pay all their providers in one place. "From our beginning we wanted to solve the friction individuals and families experience by simply paying their healthcare bills," says Mercer. "We're gearing up for a big announcement early next year that addresses this head on." These efforts affirm PayGround's patient-first engagement platform.

PayGround relocated its company headquarters to the new Reserve at San Tan office complex in Gilbert, Arizona. The new space accommodates their employee growth while offering collaborative common areas, a variety of meeting spaces and modern finishes. Mercer added, "It's important to the culture of PayGround that we deliver an open work environment for everyone to be productive, including our remote team members that occasionally travel to our physical office. It is a welcomed transition from our humble beginnings."

In September, PayGround launched a rebrand in conjunction with their office relocation. PayGround partnered with Anchour , a national brand agency located in Lewiston, Maine, for the rebrand project. Jana Berrelleza, PayGround's Marketing Director states, "As we began the endeavor of a rebrand, our focus went back to our 'why' — our vision of making healthcare payments easier for everyone so you can spend time on more important things. We wanted our logo, colors and everything in our design to communicate PayGround's heart of making healthcare payments more convenient and compassionate for all."

Stephen Gilbert, CEO of Anchour says, "PayGround provides an approachable yet transformative payments solution to a healthcare system that is currently fragmented, complex and difficult to manage. We worked with the PayGround team to communicate their authenticity and approachability throughout the brand messaging, visual identity and interface design. PayGround is simple, easy to understand, innovative and fun, which is the antithesis of today's healthcare system."

PayGround provides a payment platform that enables patients, and their dependents, to manage bills from across all their providers in one platform. PayGround removes the complexities of paying a bill by helping patients first understand their responsibility and then providing multiple payment methods to fulfill that responsibility. Welcome to PayGround, the place for healthcare payments.

