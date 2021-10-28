Klaviyo Launches Owned Growth Grant Competition to Recognize and Support Up and Coming Businesses Winner to receive $25,000 and a spot at WS Development's The Current in 2022

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaviyo , a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced the Klaviyo Owned Growth Grant competition . The competition, which is a part of Klaviyo's ongoing commitment to support businesses looking to own their growth, will recognize one winner to receive $25,000 and a 2022 spot at WS Development's pop-up shopping village, "The Current" in Boston, and a year of free access to Klaviyo's marketing automation platform. Two additional finalists will also receive a free year of access to Klaviyo's platform.

Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses.

Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, announced the Klaviyo Owned Growth Grant competition

The Owned Growth Grant comes on the heels of Klaviyo's announcement that it partnered with WS Development to launch Klaviyo @ The Current in Boston's Seaport, a pop-up shopping village of emerging brands including 7uice, Aloe Attiva, BROdenim, Injeanius, Maison Nou, Studs and Waeve. The partnership between Klaviyo and WS Development comes as a result of the two visionary companies' belief in businesses building relationships through both physical and digital touchpoints – and in meeting customers where they are.

"We know how hard entrepreneurs work to grow their business, and too often their efforts are stunted by technology gatekeepers," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "We're thrilled about the launch of Klaviyo @ The Current and the Klaviyo Owned Growth Grant to help businesses expand their presence and connect with their customers on a more personalized level."

To enter for a chance to win Klaviyo's Owned Growth Grant, visit www.klaviyo.com/thecurrent between now and November 9, 2021 to tell the story behind your brand. Three finalists will be chosen to receive a professionally produced brand video and a free year of Klaviyo's email and SMS marketing offerings, valued at $10,000. Fans can vote for their favorite finalist on the contest landing page through January 23, 2022, and help select a grand prize winner to receive the $25,000 cash prize and a spot at "The Current" in 2022.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 275,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Klaviyo