Corteva Appoints Chuck Magro Chief Executive Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc.'s ("Corteva") (NYSE: CTVA) Board of Directors today announced that it has appointed Chuck Magro as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2021. He will also join Corteva's Board of Directors. Mr. Magro most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Nutrien and brings to Corteva extensive experience leading global agriculture companies to support value creation for all stakeholders. He succeeds James C. Collins, Jr., who will work with Mr. Magro to assure a smooth transition and will retire from Corteva at year-end.

Greg Page, Independent Chairman of Corteva, said, "Chuck has an extensive, proven track record driving profitable growth through innovation and execution in the agriculture industry. During nearly a decade of strong leadership at Nutrien and its predecessor Agrium, Chuck led the creation and integration of the world's largest crop inputs, services, and solutions company and established a culture with a clear commitment to operational excellence and advancing sustainable agriculture solutions. Our Board is confident that he is the right leader to carry our strong momentum forward and create significant near- and long-term shareholder value."

"Corteva has established itself as the premier global agricultural technology company and I am excited to build on the momentum Jim Collins and this terrific team have generated," said Mr. Magro. "With an unparalleled tradition of innovation, exceptionally strong customer relationships, and sustainability at the core of its business, we have an incredible opportunity to accelerate Corteva's growth and value creation. Corteva is ideally equipped to advance the transformation of agriculture, helping farmers become more productive and sustainable and enabling us to feed a growing population while finding new ways to protect the planet. I can't wait to get started."

Mr. Page added, "On behalf of Corteva and our entire Board, I would like to thank Jim Collins for his indelible contributions while leading Corteva's formation and first two years as an independent company. As a result of Jim's efforts and clear vision, Corteva has the culture, capabilities, and strategy in place to capitalize on its unique value creation opportunity moving forward. We are especially grateful that he will work with Chuck to help assure a smooth transition."

Chuck Magro Biography

Mr. Magro served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrien from the company's launch in 2018 until April 2021. Prior to that, for four years Mr. Magro served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Agrium, which merged with PotashCorp to create Nutrien.

Before his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Agrium in 2014, Mr. Magro held a variety of other key leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, and Vice President of Manufacturing. He joined Agrium in 2009 following a productive career with NOVA Chemicals.

Mr. Magro serves an active role on the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He was also vice chairman of the International Fertilizer Association and past chair and board member of The Fertilizer Institute, and served as a Board Steward for the World Economic Forum's Food Systems Initiative, providing strategic leadership to build inclusive, sustainable, efficient, and healthy global food systems.

Mr. Magro holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Windsor.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, Corteva is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com. Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

