Lonely Planet and Healthline Media team up to launch dedicated Health Hub for travelers

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to return to travel at their own pace, they have more health, safety and logistics questions than ever. To make the travel planning process and staying healthy on the road as easy as possible, travel guidance platform Lonely Planet has teamed up with the number one digital health and wellness property Healthline Media to launch Health Hub on lonelyplanet.com.

Health Hub will offer the information you need to explore the world with confidence. Travelers will benefit from a dedicated area at lonelyplanet.com/health-safety for all types of health advice, with an initial focus on COVID-19 and expanding from there, with up-to-the-minute news and information on how to safely travel to popular travel destinations around the globe. There will be a dedicated focus on travel health across social media with expert Q&As, virtual live events, and more.

With this partnership, both companies, which are part of the Red Ventures portfolio of businesses and brands, are dedicated to meeting travelers' needs for guidance and advice on health-related travel issues at a time of uncertainty and geographically diverse and fast-changing requirements.

Key features of the Lonely Planet and Healthline Media partnership include:

The latest Covid-19-related travel information and news in popular destinations around the world, covering border restrictions, rules around testing, mask mandates, and more.

General advice for travelers looking to protect themselves and their families as they embark on their next trip including answering questions about travel health insurance, what to do on the road if you get sick, and much more.

Expert recommendations for where to go, and what to do once you get there, based on safety.

Twenty destinations will be covered initially including the USA , Canada , Mexico , UK, Iceland , France , Italy , Japan and Australia . Coverage will expand post-launch to cover more territories.

Healthline Media Travel Health and Wellness Expert Dr. Jenny Yu will be the leading expert voice of the partnership. Dr. Yu serves on Healthline Media's Medical Affairs team ensuring each of its more than 1,700 articles and videos published each month are evidence-based and medically approved. With nearly two decades of clinical research and surgical experience, Dr. Yu is a travel enthusiast for pleasure and purpose. She's visited 47 countries and in 2017 co-founded Project Theia, a non-profit group of surgeons performing pro-bono facial reconstruction for individuals whose facial disfigurement leave them ostracized in their communities in Ghana, Kenya, India and Honduras. Dr. Yu is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She resides in Pittsburgh, Penn. with her husband and two daughters, whom she is teaching to "be curious and be passionate."

Nitya Chambers, Senior Vice President, Content and Executive Editor at Lonely Planet commented: 'People are excited to travel again and they want to do so informed. The Health Hub will be able to serve Lonely Planet travelers with key information that will help them travel with confidence in this moment where health policy impacts everyone's plans and will continue to do so. With detailed local expertise from Lonely Planet, and clear, medically reviewed advice from Healthline Media we are uniquely positioned to be of service for people eager to book their next trip.'

Dr. Jenny Yu, Healthline Media Travel Health and Wellness Expert commented: "As a lifelong traveler for personal joy and professional fulfillment, I've been a fan of Lonely Planet for its clarity and thoroughness. Imagine how excited I am to contribute to this new and very necessary product that provides a dedicated and frequently-updated place for everything travelers need to know about traveling safely during the pandemic. Together Lonely Planet and Healthline will unravel the complexity in the travel planning process, and help more people travel with confidence."

Healthline Media is a division of RV Health in the Red Ventures portfolio. RV Health Chief Executive Officer Jeff Hallock said: "The new travel health hub by Lonely Planet and Healthline Media brings together two of the world's most trusted sources of information and advice that will benefit anyone traveling at such an unprecedented and uncertain time."

About Lonely Planet

A trusted voice in travel guidance, Lonely Planet is part of the Red Ventures portfolio. Providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveller since 1973, Lonely Planet reaches hundreds of millions of travellers each year online and via mobile products and helps them unlock amazing experiences.

Lonely Planet can be found on lonelyplanet.com , mobile, video and in 14 languages, armchair and lifestyle books, ebooks and more. Over the past 48 years Lonely Planet has printed over 145 million guidebooks covering 221 countries as well as countless other titles showcasing the wonders of the world for travellers of all types.

Lonely Planet has been guiding travel for almost 50 years with a core belief that travel is for everyone, with a goal to help more people from more backgrounds to experience the joy of exploration. Because ultimately this helps build a kinder, more inclusive, more open-minded world.

Visit Lonely Planet at lonelyplanet.com and join our community of followers on Facebook ( facebook.com/lonelyplanet ), Twitter (@lonelyplanet) and Instagram ( instagram.com/lonelyplanet )

About Healthline Media

Healthline Media is the leading digital health and wellness property, reaching the most people on their road to well-being. The company delivers expert insights with a clear, human voice through its content, communities, and services. Healthline Media connects its partners with more than 94 million people each month (Comscore, August 2021) across its brand portfolio (which includes Healthline.com, MedicalNewsToday.com, Greatist.com, and PsychCentral.com), and connects its audiences with solutions to help them live fuller, richer lives. The company publishes more than 1,500 pieces of content a month, created by more than 250 writers, and reviewed by more than 125 medical experts, doctors, and clinicians. Every program and piece of content is purpose-built to make an impact, and make wellness attainable for people everywhere. Healthline Media uses its platform to advocate for a more inclusive and equitable approach to wellness. Throughout its history, Healthline Media's mission and vision have stayed constant: to make a stronger, healthier world. Healthline Media is based in San Francisco and owned by Red Ventures.

About Red Ventures

Over the last twenty years, Red Ventures has built a platform of businesses, trusted brands, proprietary technology and strategic partnerships that work together to connect millions of people with expert advice. Through premium content and personalized digital experiences, Red Ventures builds online journeys that make it easier for people to make important decisions about their homes, health, travel, finances, education and entertainment. Founded in 2000, Red Ventures spans 5 continents and employs more than 4,500 people. Red Ventures owns and operates several large digital brands including CNET, Lonely Planet, Healthline Media, Healthgrades, The Points Guy, Bankrate and Allconnect.com.

For more information, visit https://redventures.com and follow @RedVentures on social platforms.

