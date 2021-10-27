ActionIQ Launches Industry-First Fully Integrated Real-Time Customer Experience Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the general availability of ActionIQ Real-Time Customer Experiences (RTCX). With RTCX added to ActionIQ's proprietary CDP technology, B2B and B2C brands are now able to orchestrate more intelligent experiences in real time leveraging the entire customer profile — increasing customer loyalty, retention and lifetime value.

ActionIQ RTCX integrates real-time capabilities throughout the full spectrum of CX operations — something not found in other CDPs or marketing clouds. By integrating the complicated and time-consuming process of real-time activations, ActionIQ RTCX reduces operational costs while delivering superior experiences across all customer touchpoints.

Key real-time features of ActionIQ CDP include:

ActionIQ Tag Native real-time data collection and enrichment with first- and third-party sources via

Machine learning-powered real-time identity stitching and resolution with the full historical customer profile via ActionIQ PersonMatch

Real-time decisioning and omnichannel activation based on the full customer profile via ActionIQ Triggers

ActionIQ RTCX beta testers successfully improved customer experience around a variety of user-triggered events, such as abandoned shopping carts, account updates, new registrations and more. Moving forward, ActionIQ RTCX will support additional use cases, such as call center support and web personalization for ads and offers.

"With RTCX, ActionIQ clients can now deploy dynamic, real-time experiences seamlessly across every channel where they interact with their customers," said Justin DeBrabant, Vice President of Product at ActionIQ. "No other solution comes close to the simplicity, speed and scalability of ActionIQ's real-time capabilities."

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

