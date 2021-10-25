Corporate Leaders Publish Guide for Dual-Career Couples Walking the Tightrope of Work-Life Balance

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Sun Press today announced "DOUBLING DOWN: THE SECRET SAUCE FOR DUAL-CAREER FAMILIES," by Ilene Gordon, one of the first female CEOs of a Fortune-500 company, and her husband, Bram Bluestein, a senior leader at global consulting firms. After an iconic presence in business, the couple reveals what was going on behind the scenes at home as the two built a uniquely close-knit relationship with each other and their two children. These stories and insights have never before been shared.

"Buy this book if you're going to succeed as a dual-career family," hails The New York Times best-selling author, John Gottman , Ph.D.

Part personal story and part playbook, DOUBLING DOWN: THE SECRET SAUCE FOR DUAL-CAREER FAMILIES is an eye-opening memoir endorsed by relationship experts and business leaders that details how dual-career families can thrive amidst post-pandemic hybrid workplaces by embracing gender equality and prioritizing both careers as well as family.

Keeping Romance Alive

"Buy this book if you're going to succeed as a dual-career family," hails John Gottman, Ph.D., co-founder of The Gottman Institute and author of The New York Times best-seller, " The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work ." "Gordon and Bluestein reveal how they managed to keep love and romance alive, be great parents, and still nurture two separate careers. It's a great story, with very helpful lessons for everyone."

Gordon and Bluestein, who also co-author a new blog on Psychology Today called "Work. Live. Love.", present one of the first books to give equal time to the male point of view on balancing work and family. In just one example, Bram Bluestein opens up about the male ego and why and when he introduces himself as "Mr. Gordon."

Making a Game Plan at Home and Work

In DOUBLING DOWN, Gordon and Bluestein argue that who you marry determines your professional success and offer single people and couples - be they married or committed life partners, gay or straight— personal stories, practical advice, and research on how to choose and become "the right partners," that help each other excel in demanding careers and sustain a loving relationship with each other and their children.

Human resource leaders describe it as a "wake-up call to organizations" and a "dual-career couple resource" to reshape corporate culture and the workplace of the future. Bullet-pointed "lessons" about a wide spectrum of relationship issues, debunk many of society's lingering, outmoded biases.

Paying it forward.

As part of their commitment to equipping people to pursue gender equality, Gordon and Bluestein are donating a portion of the sales of Doubling Down to Girls 4 Science , a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to opening the eyes of local girls to STEM education and other opportunities in higher learning and business.

About the Authors

Ilene Gordon was named to Fortune's "Most Powerful Women in Business" U.S. list five times and to its international list twice. Following a career as a CEO, she advises organizations and individuals as presiding director of International Paper, a director of Lockheed Martin, and IFF (International Flavors and Fragrances), and as a frequent speaker at industry conferences. After holding senior leadership positions at consulting firms including Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, and Booz Allen Hamilton, Bram Bluestein co-founded a venture capital firm. To learn more about them and their mission to help working families live happy, successful lives, visit DoublingDownTheBook.com .

To pre-order the book click here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Blue Sun Press