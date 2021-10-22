New distributor in the US for LightAir

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightAir has signed a distribution agreement for the US market with market-leading Almo Corporation. The collaboration begins immediately with a first order for Swedish-developed air purifiers, valued at approximately SEK 2 million.

Over the past six months, LightAir has established new partnerships with a handful of new distributors in a number of regions. The latest addition is Almo Corporation, which is the largest independent distributor of consumer products, as well as furniture and household appliances, in the United States. They work with over 2,000 independent dealers through eight regional distribution facilities regarding market-leading consumer electronics in many categories.

Under this agreement, LightAir received a first order from Almo valued at approximately SEK 2 million, for immediate delivery. The collaboration is a revitalization of LightAir's offering in the North American market, which in the long term will include the growing commercial segment, with a tailored offering delivering clean air primarily in offices and schools.

"LightAir's offering fits us like a glove," says Eric Anderson, Director of Sales at Almo. "We have a long tradition of working with premium suppliers that focus on technology and product development; those who develop products that, in addition to style and status, deliver exceptional quality and value. Air purification is a growing segment in both the consumer and corporate markets, and we are now very pleased to offer LightAir's products in the American market."

Almo has about 600 employees, was founded in 1946 and is a family-owned company in the third generation. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia and represents well-known brands such as Bosch, Electrolux and Samsung. With its base in the consumer market, the business has growing activities in the commercial segment.

"This is a large and important region for us in the coming years, as the US is the second-largest air purification market in the world," says Roger Sogge, COO at LightAir. "Almo has an excellent business position, and our partnership has a long-term and strategic importance. At the same time, it is providing real sales from day one. The consumer market is and will continue to be important to us, even while we have begun a long-term strategic shift to focus more on sales to companies and organizations. We will be working with Almo and other players on effectively establishing our offering to American offices and schools, where we know we have huge competitive advantages."

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Lars Liljeholm

CEO

LightAir AB (publ)

+46 (0)70 828 61 96

lars.liljeholm@lightair.com

Roger Sogge

COO

LightAir AB (publ)

+46 (0)70 961 51 15

roger.sogge@lightair.com

