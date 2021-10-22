Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their October distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the October distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's October distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through October 29, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0007
0.60%
$0.0007
0.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0399
36.40%
$0.0399
36.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0689
63.00%
$0.0689
63.00%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.1095
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
13.95%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
7.23%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
23.70%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
6.14%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1373
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1373
100.00%
$1.1035
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1373
100.00%
$1.1035
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
17.39%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
7.31%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
10.96%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
4.29%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0037
4.90%
$0.0289
3.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0023
0.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0723
95.10%
$0.7288
95.90%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.7600
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
10.06%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
9.06%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
6.66%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
6.79%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1626
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0489
30.10%
$0.5886
32.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1137
69.90%
$1.2042
67.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1626
100.00%
$1.7928
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
13.47%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
7.17%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
37.84%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
5.99%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1792
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0828
46.20%
$0.5096
28.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3120
17.10%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0964
53.80%
$0.9985
54.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1792
100.00%
$1.8201
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
15.31%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
7.24%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
40.78%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
5.52%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0002
0.20%
$0.0389
3.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1078
99.80%
$1.0411
96.40%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$1.0800
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
9.23%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
8.32%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
13.70%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
6.24%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.1060
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.1060
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
11.59%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
8.63%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
13.52%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
6.48%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0929
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0072
7.80%
$0.0550
5.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.5125
49.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0857
92.20%
$0.4699
45.3%
Total per common share
$0.0929
100.00%
$1.0374
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
12.85%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
8.25%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
25.12%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
6.99%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0158
21.80%
$0.0763
10.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0569
78.20%
$0.4093
56.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2414
33.20%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.7270
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
8.90%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
8.25%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
9.27%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
6.18%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1300
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0647
49.80%
$0.8846
67.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0653
50.20%
$0.4279
32.60%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1300
100.00%
$1.3125
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
13.83%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
7.30%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
40.43%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
5.53%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0689
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0196
28.40%
$0.0662
8.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0493
71.60%
$0.4940
64.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2009
26.40%
Total per common share
$0.0689
100.00%
$0.7611
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
11.77%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
8.32%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
32.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
6.96%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
October- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.7080
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.7080
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1
5.44%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2
7.47%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3
14.32%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4
5.60%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on September 30, 2021
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2021
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2021
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2021
